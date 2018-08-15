BATON ROUGE — On Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Carole S. Turner and Allison Miller Rutzen, both of Prairieville, were appointed to the Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force.
Turner is an executive assistant at Mattress Direct and formerly worked for the Capitol Area Reentry Program. She will serve as a community member with significant and relevant experience or expertise.
Rutzen is an assistant district attorney with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office. She will serve as a representative of criminal justice agencies.
The Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force was established by House Concurrent Resolution 27 of the 2018 Regular Session to study, evaluate, analyze and undertake a comprehensive review of the state's criminal justice system as it relates to women.
Jason M. Dedon, of St. Amant, was reappointed to the Louisiana Workforce Investment Council. Dedon is the Business Manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 995 and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He will serve as a representative of labor on the council.
The Louisiana Workforce Investment Council serves to develop a strategic plan to coordinate and integrate a workforce development delivery system to assure efficiency and cooperation between public and private entities by advising the governor on the needs of Louisiana’s employers and its workforce as well as being responsible for occupational forecasting, which is used for driving programs and funding for job training.