Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 1,025 degrees to 991 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12.
Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees.
An honorary doctor of humanities was awarded to Baton Rouge businesswoman and 1968 NSU alumna Lela Mae Wilkes.
Graduates from the area include:
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Abigail Smith, bachelor of science
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite
Marcie Jenkins, bachelor of fine arts
Hammond
Kaylon Willoughby, bachelor of science
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker
Katelyn Kennedy, bachelor of arts
Sharnae Young, bachelor of science
Jerica Douglas, master of education
Baton Rouge
Matthew Karisny, associate of general studies
Yarionne Buckley, bachelor of arts
Misterie Jarrell, bachelor of arts
Mary Pourciau, bachelor of fine arts
Sarah Talbot, bachelor of fine arts
Jordan Williams, bachelor of music
Brianna Alumbaugh, bachelor of science
Elizabeth Ledet, bachelor of science
Griffin Lundin, bachelor of science
Jasmine Singleton, bachelor of science
Sarah Talbot, bachelor of science
Jordan Williams, bachelor of science
Erica Calais, doctor of education
Sandra Singleton, doctor of education
Emanuel Boudreaux, master of arts
Mary Ruiz, master of arts
Morgan Richardson, master of arts in teaching
Shonda Jackson, master of science in nursing
Tiffany Jordan, master of science in nursing
Greenwell Springs
Morgan Bellot, associate of general studies
Morgan Bellot, bachelor of science
Anna Lingenfelter, bachelor of science in nursing
Zachary
Kelly Moss, bachelor of science
Brian Williams, bachelor of science
Jo Ann Thomas, bachelor of social work
East Feliciana Parish
Ethel
Tari Taylor, bachelor of applied science
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Rylee Leglue, bachelor of general studies
Cameron Sibley, bachelor of general studies
Kristi Contreary, bachelor of science
Gonzales
Shemika Blake, bachelor of applied science
Addison Adams, bachelor of arts
Ryan Gremillion, bachelor of science
Destiny Templet, bachelor of science
Prairieville
Joshua Ballard, associate of general studies
Cameron Kelly, bachelor of science
Breiona Leslie, bachelor of science
St. Amant
Jaylen Templet, bachelor of science
Sorrento
Megan Melancon, bachelor of science