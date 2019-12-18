'A Charlie Brown Christmas' comes to Gonzales
The Ascension Community Theatre is producing "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Join Peanuts and the Gang this Christmas for this adapted stage version of the 1965 animated television special. Tickets are $15-$25 at actgonzales.org.
Donaldsonville Christmas Parade set for Saturday
The City of Donaldsonville is holding a Christmas parade and Christmas in the Park event Saturday.
The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. when the parade rolls through the city, starting at the fairground and ending at Railroad Avenue and Mississippi Street.
Santa will visit with children and there will be a bike and toy giveaway after the parade in Crescent Park.
Calling all artists
The Walmart stores in Prairieville and Donaldsonville are calling on artists of all skill levels to submit artwork that celebrates the community. Selected artwork will be reproduced as an in-store mural. Visit walmartmurals.com to find deadlines and file sizes for submissions.
Art winter camp
Enrollment is underway for the River Region Art Association's Winter Camp. Activities will include using colorful yarn to make a wall hanging and creating a stained glass-effect painting. The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Fee is $22 per day per child, ages 6-13.
Register prior to the first day of attendance at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, in Gonzales or call (225) 644-8496.
Drawing with a live model
The River Region Art Association invites you to its “Drawing a Live Model program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday in December. Draw while a model poses. Association artists will be on hand to assist. Bring a sketch book and a drawing pencil. Fee for the night is $10, which you can pay at the door.
For information, call (225) 644-8496, email rraa@riverregionartassociation.org or visit riverregionartassociation.org.
Trinity A.M.E. Church to hold New Year's Eve worship service
Trinity A.M.E. Church invites the public to a New Year's Eve worship experience from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1420 S. Darla Ave. in Gonzales. A reception will be at the conclusion of the service. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor.