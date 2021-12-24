Ariane Linton has signed an athletic scholarship to run for the University Arkansas Razorbacks.
Linton, who is set to graduate Dutchtown High in May, will leave with a long list of track accomplishments. She is the 2021 outdoor 5A champ in the 100m (11.39) and the runner up in the 200m (24.12).
“Ariane embodies what it means if you put in the hard work and dedication, you will achieve your goals”, said coach Mitch Bogran.
During the 2020-21 indoor season, she was the state champion in the 60m (7.62). She has competed at the national level in the summer and has placed sixth in the 100m in outdoor. In 2018, she was a bronze medalist in the 400m at the Junior National Olympics.
Her dedication to running is also apparent in her work in the classroom. “I had the privilege of teaching Ariane, she is always attentive and asking questions, her work is always turned in on time and that has transitioned into work ethic on the track," Bogran said.
Linton is a leader as she has led workouts, consistently helped younger runners in their quest to be great. “Ariane was counted on for guidance with our sprint workouts, she has helped implement the workouts for the team,” Bogran said.
Linton will be competing in the indoor and outdoor seasons at Dutchtown in hopes of more championships individually and as a team.
“Ariane is such a gifted athlete, the thing I will miss the most is her drive and dedication to her craft, she not only wants to win, but she sets goals that she wants to surpass, we look forward to following her college career,” Bogran said.
Linton has cemented herself as one of the top sprinters in Louisiana and the country, the Razorbacks are getting a good one.