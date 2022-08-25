Let's take a look at the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs.
Coach: Chris Sanders (interim)
Record last season: 8-2, lost in Division IV quarterfinals to Ouachita Christian
Starters Returning: Defense -6, Offense-6
Top players lost: OL/DL Jacques Husers, DB/K Lex Melancon, OL/DL Devin Pedescleaux
District: 8-1A
Projected Starters/Top Reserves:
Offense:
QB: Bryce Leonard, senior
RB: Casey Mays, senior; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore; Landon Szubinski, senior
WR: Brooks Leonard, senior; Calvin Delone, senior; Layton Melancon, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore
TE: Trent Landry, senior; Thomas Nizzo, junior
OL: Lashawn Bell, senior; Travis Cedatol, junior; Luke Templet, junior; Kingston Cayette, junior; Patrick Cancienne, senior; Mace Melancon, sophomore; Austin Paine, sophomore
Kicker: Layton Melancon, senior
Defense:
DL: Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Travis Cedatol, junior; Lashawn Bell, senior; Trent Landry, senior; Joshua Barber, freshman; Austin Paine, sophomore; Luke Templet, junior; Freddie Geason, junior
Linebackers: Patrick Cancienne, senior; Thomas Nizzo, junior
Defensive Backs: Brooks Leonard, senior; Calvin Delone, senior; Demarcus Gant, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Casey Mays, senior; Noah Robicheaux, senior; Layton Melancon, senior; Jake Landry, junior
Punter: Landon Szubinski, senior
Outlook:
The Bulldogs return the schools’ all time leading passer in Bryce Leonard. Leonard has thrown for over 3,000 yards and accounted for 50 touchdowns as a 4-year starter. Top receivers Brooks Leonard and Calvin Delone return.
The offensive line will replace three starters and will by led by 4-year starter, Lashawn Bell and Travis Cedatol. The Bulldogs will have four capable running backs in Casey Mays, Landon Szubinski, Chad Elzy and Demarcus Gant.
The defense will change to a 4-2-5 and returns some key pieces. Linebacker Patrick Cancienne and Thomas Nizzo and defensive lineman Travis Cedatol return with experience in the the front six. Defensive back Brooks Leonard led the Bulldogs with four interceptions last season and returns with Landon Szubinski and Layton Melancon. Newcomers to watch include defensive backs Chad Elzy and Demarcus Gant.
The Bulldogs will be looking to win its fifth consecutive district championship and has made it to at least the quarter final round five of the last six seasons.