DUTCHTOWN — Four customers sitting in a car at the Sonic restaurant on La. 73 in Dutchtown on Thursday night were robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen, Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said.
One suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and a second was arrested on Friday, Wiley said.
The sheriff said two men robbed the four victims at gunpoint shortly after 10 p.m., then ordered them to get out of the car and drove off with it. No one was injured in the incident, Wiley said.
Deputies pursued the stolen vehicle, which was spotted traveling down La. 70 in St. James Parish, Wiley said. With the assistance of the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, they found the vehicle abandoned at St. James High School, Wiley said.
One of the suspects, DeSean Landry, 30, of 5444 Mansour Ave., Alexandria, was found a short time later, hiding in the area, the sheriff said.
Landry was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on four counts of armed robbery, four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault, Wiley said.
Wiley announced the arrest of a second suspect on Friday.
Joshua L. Sorina, 28, of 7740 Weaver Street, New Orleans, was booked on four counts armed robbery, four counts armed robbery with a firearm, four counts aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.