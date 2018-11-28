In the back room of the River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery, children were busy Nov. 21 making ornaments, writing cards and creating holiday crafts.
The students took part in a weeklong art camp during the Thanksgiving holiday. Each day the students created new crafts and picked up painting and crafting tips.
The main room of the gallery, at 320 E. Ascension St., in Gonzales, was filled with art, crafts and Christmas decorations, all on sale in the association's Santa Shop.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until Christmas.
The gallery's grand opening ceremony is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The gallery moved to its new location last year after flooding forced them to move from its previous location on La. 30.
For information on upcoming programs and classes, call (225) 644-8496 or visit www.riverregionartassociation.com.