McNeese State University conferred degrees on 775 graduates during the 156th commencement ceremonies May 14-15 in Burton Coliseum.

Spring graduates from the region include:

Denham Springs: Sarah K. Fontenot, Bachelor of Arts in Art

Walker: Jamie R. Leblanc, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Logan M. White, Master of Arts in Psychology

Donaldsonville: Samuel Hall, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Prairieville: Blake M. Nunez, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

Zachary: Taylee Ann Corkern, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3

