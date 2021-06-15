McNeese State University conferred degrees on 775 graduates during the 156th commencement ceremonies May 14-15 in Burton Coliseum.
Spring graduates from the region include:
Denham Springs: Sarah K. Fontenot, Bachelor of Arts in Art
Walker: Jamie R. Leblanc, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Logan M. White, Master of Arts in Psychology
Donaldsonville: Samuel Hall, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Prairieville: Blake M. Nunez, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences
Zachary: Taylee Ann Corkern, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3