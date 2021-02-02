As a coach, you want your team playing its best ball down the stretch and into the playoffs: the Donaldsonville Lady Tigers are making their coach happy.
“We are starting to find our groove as the playoffs near. We are excited about our possibilities,” said coach Shawancy Joseph. The Lady Tigers are 9-7 overall as of press time and ranked 11th in the 3A power rankings.
Donaldsonville had some early season losses that made the coaches push the team to be better, and a matchup with 5A powerhouse Walker may have turned things around.
“Beating Walker was such a big win. They are No. 2 in Class 5A. It gave our girls confidence; we have played well in district since that game,” Joseph said.
Leadership for the Lady Tigers comes from Shauncey Joseph and Taekeshia Dabney, seniors with experience.
“Shauncey is a guard who leads by example. We never have to question her effort. She will pick teammates up with her encouragement. Dabney is a forward who is more outspoken on the floor and in the locker room. They are two good leaders for us,” the coach said.
The Tigers have a deep roster.
Lakia Bell leads the way with 12 points per game, followed by Tia Richard at 10 points per game. Richard leads the team at five assists per game. Tia Joseph is averaging nine points; she is the best 3-point shooter at 45% overall.
Ja’nae Southall is an inside presence, nearly averaging a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Joseph averages seven points along with five steals per game. Dabney averages six points per game and nine rebounds.
Other top players include Jayla Walker (four ppg and 10 rebounds) and Layla Ester (eight ppg and five steals).
The Lady Tigers continue to improve daily due to competitive practices and playing a tough schedule.
“Our strength is our transition offense and our quickness. We like to get out and run to get easy buckets. Our quickness allows us to use a trapping defense and have defensive rotation. It keeps our opponents guessing,” Joseph said.
The Lady Tigers are a good rebounding team with three players at nearly 10 rebounds per game.
As the Lady Tigers enter district play, they want to get the ball inside more.
“We want to get our post players more involved. Jayla and Taekeshia both do a great job of rebounding. I believe in rewarding them with some paint touches due to them fighting inside the trenches,” the coach said.
The Lady Tigers have some good offensive players that can make things happen with the ball.
“We need to continue finding ways to exploit the defense by allowing Southhall, Richard and Tia Joseph to use their talents to get buckets. We have plays designated that allow for this” Joseph said.
District play has begun, and the Tigers are in first place, including a signature win over their rival.
“We have a huge victory over No. 10 St. James in overtime on their home floor. We played such hard-nosed defense led by Ester and Southall,” coach Joseph said.
Just like everyone else, the Lady Tigers have dealt with COVID-19 and a quarantine period plus injuries, but their deep roster has been key.
“We have had players step up. Bell and Walker are two players that come to mind. Their production level has increased in district play. They have started some games as well. They rebound the ball and play with intensity when their name is called,” Joseph said.
The 3A playoffs are a few weeks away and several goals are still within reach.
“Class 3A is very good and we have positioned our team at No. 11 to make a late run. We just have to work hard in practice. We want to win district for the second consecutive year. We must be relentless in our preparation and play. I believe we are capable of beating anybody,” the coach said.
