"Swim Team," a documentary about a community swim team made up of young people on the autism spectrum, will screen at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Crawfish Swim School, 15077 La. 73, Prairieville.
The film follows three of the team's star athletes who are on the verge of "aging out" of many government services when they become adults. It explores their struggles and triumphs as they strive for independence, inclusion and a life that feels winning, according to a news release. Tickets are $5 at EventBrite.com.
The "Swim Team" screening is a fundraiser for Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge and its Resource Center for Autism Spectrum Disorder, which provides individualized services, information, resources and support.
Also, Families Helping Families will hold an Active for Autism 5K Run/Walk & Fun Fest from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 27 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. For information, visit www.fhfgbr.org or call (225) 216-7474.