Ascension GOP Roundtable to meet Feb. 20
Kay Kellog Katz, a former Louisiana legislator, will speak on the Electoral College at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Katz, a former Monroe City councilwoman, served for 12 years in the Louisiana Legislature, representing District 16 and for 8 years as the Louisiana Republican National Committeewoman under President George W. Bush. Her presentation will include an explanation of the Electoral College, the reason for its establishment by the founders and why it is still relevant today.
Lenar Whitney, who is currently serving her second term as the Republican National Committeewoman for Louisiana, will speak on delegate selection and the GOP Caucus, to be held on March 28.
2020 Republican candidates are welcome to attend. Cost for the lunch is $22. Reservations are requested. RSVP (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Calling all Mardi Gras lovers
Francois Bend Senior Living is looking for people and groups to join its Mardi Gras Parade. Parade organizers are asking people to bring their decorated cars or golf carts stocked with goodies to throw and join the fun.
The parade is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, and parade participants are asked to arrive no later than noon to get lined up. There is space available, but arrive before noon to decorate your vehicle.
For questions or to reserve your spot, contact Julie Landreneau or Amanda Williams at (225) 647-BEND
Honoring Vietnam veterans
Mark your calendar for the 4 p.m. March 24 program at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville honoring Vietnam veterans.
Retired Master Sgt. Tanya Whitney will conduct the ceremony. Pins will be presented to the veterans and spouses of deceased veterans at the cemetery. They will also be able to sign up to have a certificate of honor mailed to them. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required.
To RSVP for the program, call the library at (225) 473-8052.