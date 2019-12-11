The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Nov. 27-Dec. 5:
Nov. 28
Bennett Jr., Kevin Joseph: 22, 609 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, violations of protective orders.
Loup, Jeffrey Joseph: 44, 37296 St. Marie Ave., Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Ammuri, Omar Adel: 20, 37139 Murphy Webb Ave., Prairieville, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Thomas, Jordon Sei: 19, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Smith, Reuben Joshua: 19, 16047 Weston Court, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Carter, Wilford Keylan: 19, 12202 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Corio, Kedric: 21, 14052 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, false certificates, violations of registration provisions, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Millien, Stanley Jerode: 36, 17376 W. Autumn Drive, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule I drugs, resisting an officer, reckless operation.
Lockhart, David Ryan: 35, 39320 St. Charles Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 29
Lux Tiu, Angelina: 22, 41069 Mazoch Road, Gonzales, hold for other agency, domestic abuse battery.
Himel, Todd J.: 48, 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, Failure to Appear in court.
Michel, Kevin Wayne: 47, 16108 Michel Ave., Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Waguespack, Gary: 67, 401 N. Pleasant St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brown, Alvin: 65, 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, Fugitive other state/Jurisdiction
McMeller, Johnnie R.: 65, 1112 S. Olena St., Gonzales, intentional littering prohibited, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated second-degree battery
Alexander, Janaysha: 21, 8029 Ned Ave., Apt. 1, misdemeanor theft.
Miller, Tiffany Jane: 35, 33811 Perkins Crossing, Walker, simple criminal damage to property.
Stewart, Clarence Tyrone: 55, 1104 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Rayburn, Denver 27, 43215 Moore Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Braud, Justin M.: 24, 36470 Miller Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/Jurisdiction.
Alsay, Keith Anthony: 35, 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville, felony simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/vehicle.
Videau, Quanika Latricia: 39, 40045 Germany Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, cruelty to the infirmed.
Carter, Kasey: 31, 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana.
Hodoh, Aaron: 20, 17044 Acadia Way Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Warren, River: 18, 37035 Oak Haven Ave., Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Wintz, Jeffery Paul: 33, 42433 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, careless operation, no proof of insurance, battery of a dating partner, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Morris, Jovis Brandon: 33, 713 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
London, Kyle V.: 22, 616 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dec. 1
Toups, Todd Thomas: 52, 11200 Koenenn Lane, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Milton, Devonte D.: 26, 605 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales, sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Falton Jr., Reginald Louis: 27, 40478 Adele St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, security required, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, stop signs and yield signs.
Diez, Jordan: 24, 37113 White Road, Prairieville, breach of bail condition, failure to appear in court.
Rossi, Vance Michael: 27, 12437 Devillier Lane, Geismar, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Garrison, Aquindice: 28, 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, simple battery.
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 30, 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, probation violation.
Bordelon, Christian Michael: 27, 13337 La. 44, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Calvin Joseph: 37, 16045 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Bell, Nathaniel L.: 40, 1111 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Hampton, Sandra: 63, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Dixon, Kiara S.: 28, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.
Phillip, Brandon Jamal: 30, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.
Farr, Michael Anthony: 55, 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 2
Harvey, Earl: 40, 203 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Soileau, Lucas Joseph: 39, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, possession of Schedule II drugs, failure to appear in court, in for court.
Bureau, Dalacy Tremayne: 37, 2011 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Flores-Guardado, Monica: 28, 14180 La. 44, 35, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Joseph, Chad Michael: 29, 155 La. 1003, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Williams, Billy: 36, 2400 Elizabeth St., Thibodaux, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Seymore, Mark: 32, 13374 Weaver Road, Jackson, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
Tolbert, Lucien: 42, 3933 Beech St., Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, simple burglary/all others, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Guidry, Christine: 33, 13542 Broad Court, Baton Rouge, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Norman, Jessica Marie: 36, 5808 Bruyninckx Road, Alexandria, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Elliott Jr., Franklin D.: 56, 1056 County Road, Hickory Flats, Mississippi, violations of protective orders.
Cook, Roger: 35, 454 Baird Drive, Baton Rouge, criminal abandonment, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, operating while intoxicated, no seat belt, child passenger restraint system, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Robinson, Kobye: 22, 216 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Daboval, Ryan: 46, 8207 Scholar Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule IV drugs, three counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property.
Dec. 3
Scott, Troy: 49, 12733 Ruby Lake Drive, Walker, probation violation parish, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Hamilton, Cleveland: 36, 9258 Ester St., Convent, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Thompson, Albert; 52, 111 Ship Lane, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Simon, Jamie L.: 35, 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road/exceptions, failure to report accident, hit-and-run driving.
Duncan, Jarred: 19, 402 Church St., Donaldsonville, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation.
Lebert, Amos Joseph: 37, 15012 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Bolding, Liakeedra Ann: 30, 800 Riverview Complex, Apt. A108, Donaldsonville, surety, tail lamps, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court.
Pizzolato Jr., Daryl: 51, 18353 Donna St., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 4
Bates, Joshua Darnell: 22, 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Oxley, Tommy W.: 43, 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Breaux, Zachary: 26, 30077 Barnett, Denham Springs, operating while intoxicated, limitations on backing, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Martin, Karen Ann: 51, 800 Riverview Complex, 106D, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Estrada, Micahi: 29, address unavailable, felony theft, bank fraud.
Ebarb, Mark: 32, 10298 W. Winston Ave., Apt 2, Baton Rouge, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Harris, Stanford: 61, 710 Third St., Donaldsonville, aggravated second-degree battery.
Martin, Brittney: 28, 47481 La. 22, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, McConnell: 39, 12955 Canterbury Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Berteau, Brian P.: 36, 41149 La. 621, Gonzales, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Thibodeaux, Shane D.: 45, 7525 Board Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Smith, Megan: 25, 1501 Silver Leaf St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Bennett, Joseph Ernest: 47, 4747 South Park, Apt. 220, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Townson Jr., Rodney Keith: 35, 508 Key Largo Drive, Port Allen, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Franz, Joel Lee: 62, 17036 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, criminal trespass/ all other offenses.
McFee, Starr Ree: 39, 1727 N. Magnolia St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 5
Voss, Nicholas: 24, address unavailable, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Brandon J.: 30, 6193 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, speeding, operating while intoxicated, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.