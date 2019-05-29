Approximately 170 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred masters, bachelors or associate degrees during the university’s commencement exercises at 2 p.m. May 18 in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
The commencement keynote speaker, Julio Melara, is the president and chief executive officer of Louisiana Business Inc., a multimedia publishing company which publishes the Baton Rouge Business Report and 225 Magazine. He is also the founder and CEO of the Business Report’s Executive Leadership Academy, an exclusive program for advancing professionals and business owners. Melara is a devoted husband and father, the author of five books and currently serves on several boards in Baton Rouge, including Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Iberia Bank and Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Viktoriia Leigh, a Biology student originally from Ukraine, was recognized at commencement with the Student Excellence and Commitment to Service Award. This award distinguishes a graduating student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.
Area graduates included:
Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Gonzales: Bailey J. Saucier*.
- Prairieville: Amanda Nicole Gibson*, Jason Lowell.
Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Prairieville: Viktoriia Leigh.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Geismar: Elizabeth Ann Meche, Demeka Raynell Underwood.
- Gonzales: Brandy Joy Nelso, Holly Diez-Leblanc, LAKeri DeAnn Frederic.
- Prairieville: Erin Elizabeth Felton*, Hannah E. Jones, Mandy Wilson McCarroll, Tina Nguyen.
Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy
- Gonzales: Rondela N. Winchester.
Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
- Prairieville: Taylor R. Dietz, Leah Montecillo Tate*.
Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
- Gonzales: Sydney Lauren Poche', Alaina M. Varnadore.
- Sorrento: Marissa Elizabeth Humphrey.
- Prairieville: Paige K.O. Clayton.
*Denotes 2019 Spring Honor Graduates