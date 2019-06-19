Noranda Alumina in Gramercy has chosen four students from the St. James Parish Career and Technology Center for full-time apprenticeships.
The students were chosen after earning certification in welding and pipefitting during their senior year of high school. At the conclusion of a 12-week program, 12 students were invited to interview for a full-time position at Noranda upon graduation and/or their 18th birthday. Out of the 12, Dillun Allen, Gabriel Bland, Drake Boudwin and Canera Mileswill start full-time jobs with Noranda over the next few months.