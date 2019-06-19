Noranda apprentices better.jpg

In front, from left, are Noranda Alumina apprentices Canera Miles, Drake Boudwin, Gabriel Bland and Dillun Allen, from left; second row, Virgil Glascock, of Noranda; Terry Gros, of the St. James Parish Career and Technology Center; St. James Parish schools Superintendent Ed Cancienne; Troy Borne, lead JumpStart teacher at St. James Parish Schools and River Parishes Community College; and Richard Dunn and Ramey Jones, of Noranda; and third row, Jeff Whitney and Ray Deterville, of Noranda; Ken Foret, of the St. James School Board; and Mark Savoie, associate director of industrial workforce solutions at River Parishes Community College.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Noranda Alumina in Gramercy has chosen four students from the St. James Parish Career and Technology Center for full-time apprenticeships. 

The students were chosen after earning certification in welding and pipefitting during their senior year of high school. At the conclusion of a 12-week program, 12 students were invited to interview for a full-time position at Noranda upon graduation and/or their 18th birthday. Out of the 12, Dillun Allen, Gabriel Bland, Drake Boudwin and Canera Mileswill start full-time jobs with Noranda over the next few months.

Tags

View comments