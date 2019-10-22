DONALDSONVILLE — An Ascension Parish School Board committee on Tuesday recommended that a bond election proposed for the spring call for extending an existing property tax for 20 years to fund $140 million in construction projects.

The recommendation by the board's strategic planning committee will go to the full board for a vote at its Nov. 5 meeting. The board must approve a resolution on the property tax measure by that date if it wants to get it on the May 9 ballot.

The board has longer to make final decisions on a list of the projects that would be funded by the tax extension, including the building of a new high school in Prairieville.

Last month, Chad Lynch, the school system's director of planning and construction, brought a draft list of projects, totaling $131 million. Committee members discussed possible additional projects and had asked Lynch to bring back cost estimates for those items.

On Tuesday, Lynch presented another draft list, with those projects added, for a total of $173 million.

The new list — which School Board members said they'll need to pare down to $140 million — included $7.6 million for artificial turf at the high school football fields; $10.1 million for middle school athletic renovations, and $2.6 million for improvements at Donaldsonville High.

The committee asked Lynch and his staff to make the final projects list.

"I would like to have the opinion of the facilities' department," committee Chairman John Murphy said. "I feel like you guys know where our most needs are."

The strategic planning committee agreed to keep three projects at the top of the list: renovations at East Ascension High, for $28 million; renovations at Gonzales Middle, for $5.4 million; and the new high school in Prairieville, with a project cost still to be determined.

The school is on the current draft list at a cost of $85.2 million, for an enrollment of 2,200 students.

On Tuesday, board member Scott Duplechein raised the possibility of building a smaller high school in Prairieville.

"We don't know the enrollment," Duplechein said.

Board member Robyn Delaney said the city of St. George, approved this month by voters and located near the Prairieville area, "may impact what we need and don't need."

Lynch told committee members that the best way to look at the design of a smaller high school would be to build the school in phases, with the ability to add buildings in future years.

The committee asked Lynch to come back at its December meeting with additional information on expected enrollment over the next several years, at the proposed new Prairieville high school.

"The last thing I want is, we open the high school and, the second year, we need T-buildings," committee Chairman Taft Kleinpeter said.