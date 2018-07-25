Two anglers will be presented with the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association’s Fish of the Year Awards at the LOWA annual convention in Gonzales on Aug. 10-11.
Annually, the association honors the anglers voted by the LOWA Fish Records Committee to have had the most significant catch in the previous year in both rod and reel and fly fishing divisions.
The winners will receive their awards Aug. 11 at the LOWA Awards Banquet at the Clarion Inn Conference Center in Gonzales.
Winners for the 2017 LOWA Fish of Year are Chris Legrand, of Slidell, and Michael Clark, of Hanahan, South Carolina.
For information on the event, email LOWA Fish Records Chairman Lyle Johnson at fishrecords@yahoo.com.