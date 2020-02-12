Thursday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or sliced ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Donaldsonville and Gonzales centers will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for staff meeting.

Friday

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, pudding cup

Valentine's Day Social

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Gonzales Outing: Donaldsonville

Music by Mamis Raby: 10 a.m., Gonzales

French Speaking Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal cookie snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Country vegetable beef stew, brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Black History Program: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake

Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Gonzales Outing: Donaldsonville

Black History Program: 9:45 a.m., Gonzales

Cookie bake by Life Source Hospital: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Feb. 20

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Old Jefferson Care Center)

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by Humana)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

