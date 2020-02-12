Thursday
Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or sliced ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville and Gonzales centers will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for staff meeting.
Friday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, pudding cup
Valentine's Day Social
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Gonzales Outing: Donaldsonville
Music by Mamis Raby: 10 a.m., Gonzales
French Speaking Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal cookie snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Country vegetable beef stew, brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Black History Program: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake
Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Gonzales Outing: Donaldsonville
Black History Program: 9:45 a.m., Gonzales
Cookie bake by Life Source Hospital: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Feb. 20
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Old Jefferson Care Center)
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by Humana)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales