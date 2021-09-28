ASC flag football.jpg

Khai Prean, of Ascension Catholic, and Rayien 'Juicy' Oatis, of Donaldsonville, stand in front of the 7X7 Flag Football Championships trophy they received this summer.

 Provided photo by Darrel Honore

Football season is in full swing, despite challenges from the novel coronavirus and Hurricane Ida.

Lots of pre-season training is part of most athletes' summer schedules. Two area football players from Donaldsonville honed their skills playing in the 7x7 Flag Football Football Championships in Mississippi over the summer.

Athletes Khai Prean, of Ascension Catholic, and Rayien “Juicy” Oatis, of Donaldsonville, played on the 15 and under Bootleggers team coached by Shawn Preston. Prean was selected as the offensive MVP and Oatis as the defensive MVP. Prean was the 2020 district MVP on offense and Oatis was an all-district performer.

Both players are being recruited nationally and head into their respective district schedules as leaders for their respective teams. 

On the field and court

Here's a look at last week's game and opponents for this week.

St. Amant (3-0) beat Opelousas 39 

Next: vs Helen Cox (Friday at Dutchtown)

Dutchtown (3-0) defeated Sci Academy 42-0

Next: At Ouachita Parish

EA (0-2) didn't play.

Next: At Walker (Thursday)

Donaldsonville won against Thrive Academy (3-0) 54-0

Next: At Kentwood

Ascension Catholic lost to Vermilion Catholic 20-28

Next: vs Thrive (Thursday in Plaquemine)

Ascension Christian lost to Westminister, 21-42

Next: vs St Martin’s

Volleyball records as of Sept. 26

Dutchtown 10-4

East Ascension 5-8

St Amant 5-7

Donaldsonville 0-2

Ascension Catholic 5-7

Ascension Christian 2-3

Ascension Catholic volleyball will host CCMC at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 on Cox Sports Television.

