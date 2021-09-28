Football season is in full swing, despite challenges from the novel coronavirus and Hurricane Ida.
Lots of pre-season training is part of most athletes' summer schedules. Two area football players from Donaldsonville honed their skills playing in the 7x7 Flag Football Football Championships in Mississippi over the summer.
Athletes Khai Prean, of Ascension Catholic, and Rayien “Juicy” Oatis, of Donaldsonville, played on the 15 and under Bootleggers team coached by Shawn Preston. Prean was selected as the offensive MVP and Oatis as the defensive MVP. Prean was the 2020 district MVP on offense and Oatis was an all-district performer.
Both players are being recruited nationally and head into their respective district schedules as leaders for their respective teams.
On the field and court
Here's a look at last week's game and opponents for this week.
St. Amant (3-0) beat Opelousas 39
Next: vs Helen Cox (Friday at Dutchtown)
Dutchtown (3-0) defeated Sci Academy 42-0
Next: At Ouachita Parish
EA (0-2) didn't play.
Next: At Walker (Thursday)
Donaldsonville won against Thrive Academy (3-0) 54-0
Next: At Kentwood
Ascension Catholic lost to Vermilion Catholic 20-28
Next: vs Thrive (Thursday in Plaquemine)
Ascension Christian lost to Westminister, 21-42
Next: vs St Martin’s
Volleyball records as of Sept. 26
Dutchtown 10-4
East Ascension 5-8
St Amant 5-7
Donaldsonville 0-2
Ascension Catholic 5-7
Ascension Christian 2-3
Ascension Catholic volleyball will host CCMC at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 on Cox Sports Television.