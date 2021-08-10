Loren C. Scott, professor emeritus of Economics at LSU and president and founder of Loren C. Scott & Associates, will be the keynote speaker for the Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m Aug. 19 with a meet-and-greet session, followed by a meeting at noon at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
From 1969 to 1998, Scott was on the Economics Department faculty at LSU where he rose through the ranks from assistant professor to the holder of the Freeport-McMoran endowed Chair of Economics. Over the 13-year period from 1983-96 when Scott was the chairman of the Economics Department at LSU, the department’s ranking among the 3,000 economics departments in the U.S. rose from 101st to 38th. He received seven awards at LSU for outstanding classroom teaching.
Scott is co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy, which are released each fall. He was a co-investigator on over $1 million in grant research at LSU and is the author of over 75 articles and technical reports in addition to reports written for consulting clients.
Cost for the lunch is $22 collected at the door. Advance payment can be made at paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested by calling (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.