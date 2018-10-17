The Gonzales Area Foundation is sponsoring Live Well Ascension, with free screenings for breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin cancers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Elizabeth Medical Plaza 1, 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., Gonzales.
There will also be blood pressure and glucose checks; and food, music and fun activities for the entire family. Appointments are required for breast cancer screening; for information, call (225) 215-1234 or visit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center–Gonzales at marybird.org/ascension.