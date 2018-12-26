On Dec. 14, nearly 500 graduates received degrees from Southern University at its fall commencement. Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.
The newest alumni heard from one of their own, Dr. Maurice Sholas, a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC.
“You may look at today as a glorious ending, but it is a glorious beginning,” Sholas said to the graduates.
The Baton Rouge native reflected on his family legacy of Southern alumni, beginning with his parents, who met at the university.
“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” Sholas said. “My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great.
“I came here to see what is possible for people like us (black people). I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”
Sholas said Southern prepared him for life beyond the Bluff in a number of ways, including him going on to Harvard to receive his master’s and doctoral degrees.
“Southern gave me the confidence to stand with those from corners of the world I’d never heard of,” he said.
Sholas told the graduates to not fret about tomorrow as they celebrated their achievements today.
Sholas closed by reminding the graduates that Southern is a family-oriented organization that reaches well beyond the acres in the capital city.
“Your SU tribe is a short phone call or text away,” he said. “And my service to you is not over after this message. What I know ... what I have experienced is yours. We are Southern.”
Local Ascension Parish graduates included:
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER OF ARTS
CLINICAL MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING
Kayla Dwan Washington, Prairieville
MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Willie Nicole Farve, Geismar
EXECUTIVE MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Sharon Michell Joseph, Donaldsonville
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE
Darius Aikens, Prairieville
COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING
Ariel M. Fuller, St. Gabriel
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies
Reginald K. Brock, St. Gabriel
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Tranae J. Brown, Donaldsonville; Erralyn M. Joseph, Darrow
COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY
Tydrick D. Oliver, Donaldsonville
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
Michael A. Favorite, Gonzales
NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Psychology
Marqita S. Warmsley, Prairieville
Sociology
Rachelle D. Populars, Geismar; Courtney R. Winchester, Donaldsonville
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Stevencia K. Jones, Darrow; Calvin L. Prater, Prairieville
DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES HONORS COLLEGE
Davonne Franklin, B.S. in Computer Science; Kaitlen McClendon, B.S. in Agricultural Sciences; Nathaniel Hampton III, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Uniqua S. Nelson, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Keyarias Pegues, B.A. in Criminal Justice; Tierney D. Rowe; B.S. in Nursing; Shalyric Self, B.A. in Mass Communication