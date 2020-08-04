Willie M. Robinson, a local real estate Broker and co-owner of Ascension Realty of Louisiana LLC and co-founder of The Blue Foundation, has announced his candidacy for the Gonzales Council Division C seat.
Robinson said he will be canvassing the community explaining in detail his Community Action Plan which includes growth, traffic, infrastructure, drainage, community relationships and quality of life.
Robinson is married to Marquita Robinson and they have three children, Jamilyn, Willie II and Amyri. He is an active member of Healing Place Church, serves on the Ascension Parish Board of Adjusters, board member of Volunteer Ascension, on the National Association Board of Realtors, member of Greater Baton Rouge Realtors, member of the New Orleans Board of Realtors, member of the Lake Charles Board of Realtors, member of the Natchitoches Board of Realtors, member of Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce. He is also past Louisiana High School Athletic Association referee, a committee member of March of Dimes Gala, committee member of Gonzales Food Fest and president-elect of The Rotary Club of Gonzales.
Robinson and his son, Willie Robinson II, co-founded the Bue Foundation in 2017. The foundation has a summer program that serves single moms, widows and disabled veterans by providing free lawn care. He has spent the last two decades in Gonzales assisting families with homeownership and coaching numerous teams, including basketball with the Gonzales Youth Basketball League; football; and Healing Place Church soccer and baseball.
"I am thankful and would love the opportunity to represent you the people as your next city councilman of Gonzales Division C." he said. "I look forward to meeting you on the campaign trail and hearing your concerns. I humbly ask for your prayers most importantly, your support and vote."