Gonzales Middle School's December Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners are Davontae Alexander, Shaniyah Anderson, Mirlay Bailon, Maddyx Carter, Josue Cisneros, Vienlys Cruz, Raelynn Dunbar, Nayeli Garcia, Emma Hahn, Kylon Hardin, Carnell Haynes, Daylen Jackson, Kayleigh Jones, Brianna Landix, Kaleb Leblanc, Selena Lewis, Madison Manning, Makayla Murabito, Nicholas Nelson, Kaiden Osborne, Payton Webster, Aniyah Williams, Simon Williams Jr., Sarah Wraight and Abigail Yamson.
Students earn Bulldog Bucks throughout the month for academics and positive behavior. They use the Bulldog Bucks to buy Golden Tickets weekly for various rewards. At the end of each month, students' Bulldog Bucks are placed in a drawing to win a Free Dress Friday Golden Ticket and concessions.