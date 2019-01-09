Gonzales Middle School honored its December Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners on Dec. 19. Gathering to honor the winners are, front row from left, Vienlys Cruz, Payton Webster, Kayleigh Jones and Madison Manning; second row, Shaniyah Anderson, Kaiden Osborne, Aniyah Williams and Brianna Landix; third row, Kaleb Leblanc, Simon Williams Jr., Josue Cisneros, Makayla Murabito and Nayeli Garcia; and fourth row, Principal Lori Charlet, Kylon Hardin, Carnell Haynes, Daylen Jackson, Abigail Yamson, Sarah Wraight, and Assistant Principal Chazz Watson.