Ascension Parish residents with identification can bring household hazardous waste for collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

Among the items that will be accepted are:

  • Electronic equipment
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Home and garden chemicals
  • Automobile tires
  • Household batteries
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Car and golf cart batteries
  • Cellphones and batteries
  • Telephone systems
  • Computer accessories
  • Video game consoles
  • Monitors, printers
  • Fax machines
  • Ink and toner cartridges
  • Latex and oil-based paints
  • Thinners and varnishes
  • Gasoline, oil and antifreeze
  • Scrap metal in small quantities
  • Appliances (scrap metal)
  • Televisions
  • Video cameras (DVRs).

Items that will not be accepted include:

  • Explosives
  • Radioactive materials
  • Medical waste
  • Asbestos
  • High school lab waste
  • Commercial governmental facility waste
  • Paper, magazines, newspaper, cardboard
  • Aluminum cans, plastic and glass
  • Hurricane debris or woody materials.

For information, call Melissa Sullivan at (225) 450-1506.

Tags

View comments