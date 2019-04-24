Ascension Parish residents with identification can bring household hazardous waste for collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
Among the items that will be accepted are:
- Electronic equipment
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Home and garden chemicals
- Automobile tires
- Household batteries
- Rechargeable batteries
- Car and golf cart batteries
- Cellphones and batteries
- Telephone systems
- Computer accessories
- Video game consoles
- Monitors, printers
- Fax machines
- Ink and toner cartridges
- Latex and oil-based paints
- Thinners and varnishes
- Gasoline, oil and antifreeze
- Scrap metal in small quantities
- Appliances (scrap metal)
- Televisions
- Video cameras (DVRs).
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Explosives
- Radioactive materials
- Medical waste
- Asbestos
- High school lab waste
- Commercial governmental facility waste
- Paper, magazines, newspaper, cardboard
- Aluminum cans, plastic and glass
- Hurricane debris or woody materials.
For information, call Melissa Sullivan at (225) 450-1506.