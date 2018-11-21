The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Nov. 8-15:
Nov. 8
Allbritton, Heidi Nicole: 34, 223 Miano St., Garyville, state probation violation.
Cipponeri, Pete Brian: 38, 631 W. Call St., Tallahassee, Florida, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Madere, Trevor Wayne: 25, 12374 John Lambert Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Porche, Jamie Lynn: 41, 18516 Andrew Jackson Ave., Prairieville, felony unauthorized use of a movable, felony identity theft.
Edmonds, Martha Jane: 58, 18624 Broussard Road, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Caillier, David F.: 60, 718 Iberville St., Donaldsonville, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, felony hit-and-run driving/death or serious bodily injury.
Lortie, Yvette: 27, 8526 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Bergeron, James N.: 49, 4914 Arthur Lane, Barataria, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 9
Stewart, Timothy: 46, 31226 Glen Turkey, Ville Platte, battery of a dating partner.
Schexnayder, Sabrina S.: 47, 12429 Clyde Babin Road, St. Amant, battery of a dating partner.
Davis, Dervin: 35, 2175 Alexander St., Lutcher, public intimidation/intimidation, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Sewell, Marcus: 39, 401 McClelland St., Florida, surety, failure to appear in court.
Watson, Samuel Vincent: 63, 2414 Texas St., Lutcher, security required, illegal possession of stolen things.
Phillips III, Bervick Thomas: 26, 13013 Forestal St., Vacherie, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Mercer, Timothy Shawn: 50, 28913 Church Of God Road, Springfield, failure to appear in court.
Nailor, Chaz T.: 17, 41258 New Orleans Drive, Sorrento, simple assault, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Doran, Steven Nicholas: 37, 4949 Stumberg Lane, No. 264, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated.
Blanchard, Blaine Philip: 25, 16455 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, state probation violation, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Owens, Kelvin Kentrell: 39, 10306 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery.
Acaldo, Derek Michael: 36, 13145 Gallaway Gardens Lane, Walker, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Garza, Johnell: 37, 12539 S. Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Jenkins, Tommie L.: 39, 3141 Nicholson Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 10
Roddy, Preston James: 36, 14114 Ceazer Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Williams, Mykel T.: 18, 5540 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Stevens, Trevis: 22, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 8, Gonzales, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal possession of stolen firearms, aggravated second-degree battery.
Mitchell, Jacob Scott: 28, 15440 Crystal Lane, Prairieville, simple burglary/all others.
Bennett, Gabriel: 34, 159 Shaw St., St. Charles, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lalumia, Kim: 54, P.O. Box 753, Watson, misdemeanor theft.
Bolona, Dawn: 31, 105 Oak St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Glover, Rachelle Perdue: 36, 42477 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired drivers license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Bleakley, Devon Eugene: 20, 43317 R. Daigle Road, Gonzales, pornography involving juveniles.
Bell, Lashae: 25, 120 Oakridge Road, D, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Picou, Clyde T.: 31, 11232 Roddy Road, Lot 3, Gonzales, parole violation, no motor vehicle insurance, tail lamps, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 11
Richardson, Shaquille Eugene; 20, 4218 Inglewood Point St., Las Vegas, Nevada, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Pettit, Joseph: 18, 11329 Family Road, Gonzales, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Miller, Conrad S.: 48, 12494 Chartres Drive, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, operating while intoxicated.
Marix III, Maurice: 57, 542 Glenmore, B, Baton Rouge, false personation of a peace officer.
Melancon, Denisha D.: 22, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Milan, Lethard Jemaine: 46, 4572 Brown St., Darrow, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, aggravated assault.
Cowart, Blake Colby: 26, 14014 Scivicque Lane, Port Vincent, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 12
Delhommer, Jason Colby: 32, 18772 Queen Florence Farms Road, Livingston, misdemeanor organized retail theft, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple robbery.
Hemphill, Shawn: 29, 9878 Chateau Drive, Baton Rouge, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Soileau, Lucas Joseph: 38, 37313 La. 74, 153, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lavergne, Troy: 40, 9517 Orleans Place, B, Baton Rouge, aggravated battery.
Gauthreaux, Byron J.: 38, 497 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, public intimidation/intimidation, violations of registration provisions, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Robinson, Jamie D.: 31, 5114 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento, surety, failure to appear in court.
Tomeno, Jillian: 38, 15365 La. 73, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Bergeron, Tess: 47, 249 Virginia St., Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jacobs, Vincent J.: 26, 135 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Nov. 13
Johnson Jr., Colley B.: 20, 46029 Richard Road, St. Amant, prohibited act/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Nicholas, Delancio: 22, 812 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, flight from an officer, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Williams, Oronde: 19, address unavailable, flight from an officer, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Huggins, Kenshawn: 31, 1215 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Lessard, Joseph R.: 27, 41214 Courtney Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim, simple criminal damage to property.
Prejean, Dax Michael: 25, 147 Redwood St., Labadieville, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court.
Grant, Stephen: 51, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Rosemond, Travis: 40, 17458 Evergreen Hill Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 14
York, Sarahlyn Corin: 29, 11179 Naquin Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Keown, Steven C.: 58, 42318 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, simple burglary/all others, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
McNemar, Justin: 38, 17928 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Tortorich, Jennifer M.: 37, 24548 La. 22, Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Scott, Paul Monroe: 52, 41100 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wambsgans, Tayler Michael: 27, 13367 Bayou Grand S. Blvd., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Chambers, Abraham: 49, 6626 Victoria, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Reis, Austin M.: 24, 16359 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple battery.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 26, 12368 Rue De Le Bois Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Simmons, Ryon Nicholas: 25, 12484 Fouche Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor attempted theft, misdemeanor theft, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts of theft of a firearm, forgery, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Warner Jr., Gary E.: 37, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 15
Dupree, Cayden: 18, 18236 Little Prairie, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of marijuana, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Chambers Jr., Kevin: 18, 12329 Highland Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.