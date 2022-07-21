Ascension Parish Tourism Commission distributed storm preparation bags in June to Ascension hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts locations to aid in the preparation of supplies for any storm or disaster.
“All of our accommodations do not close their doors during disasters and have visitors that stay throughout that time; therefore, needing an abundance of supplies to provide for staff and guests,” said Tracy Browning, executive director of the tourism commission, which operates under the brand Louisiana's Sweet Spot.
The Louisiana’s Sweet Spot drawstring bags contained labels that said “Storm Prep Bag” they can be easily found when needed. Each bag had many items that are sometimes hard to find in the wake of a storm approaching. Bag items included glowsticks, flashlights, batteries, ponchos, tie wraps and Ascension Parish maps.
Cases of bottled water were also distributed with the bags.
Starting in early June, Ascension Parish Tourism Commission distributed 106 bags — 2,650 glowsticks, 318 flashlights with batteries, 212 ponchos, 636 tie wraps, 106 maps and 30 cases of bottled water.
Home 2 Suites Gonzales thanked Ascension Parish Tourism Commission for the storm prep bags.
“We hope we don't have to use them but it's always better to be prepared early for what might come,” said Holly Wolverton, of Home 2 Suites.