The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and its foundation are presenting Women’s Fishing 101 workshops this fall.
The workshops are open to women who are looking to learn about fishing.
The workshops cover a variety of skills to help make fishing more enjoyable. Agency biologists and aquatic volunteer instructors will train 15 women per event in fish identification, best fish handling practices, preparing fishing equipment, basic fishing skills, as well as cleaning, storing and cooking fish, a news release said.
Seven to eight participants will be randomly selected from each workshop and get the chance to apply their newly learned skills on an overnight weekend fishing trip under the direction of agency biologists and volunteer instructors during summer 2022.
Apply at wlf.louisiana.gov/page/womens-fishing-101-workshops. Participants may only attend one workshop. Selected registrants will be notified via email prior to each workshop. Applications will not be reviewed until after the deadline has closed. Deadline is July 23.
The fall workshop dates are Aug. 28 or Sept. 11 at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge. The weekend workshop will be in June .
Although not required to register, participants must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license to participate in the workshop. To purchase a fishing license, visit https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.