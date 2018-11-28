Communications provider Eatel Corp. awarded $500 “Reach a Kid, Teach a Kid” to 10 Ascension Parish educators during a ceremony Oct. 18. Applicants were encouraged to create innovative methods of teaching that are designed to engage their students.

The 2018 grant winners are:

  • Alycia Patty, Dutchtown Primary School, Project: Classroom Corner
  • Carla Babin, Gonzales Middle School, Project: Innovative & Sensory Arts
  • Amy Roddy, Lake Elementary School, Project: Math Counts
  • Melanie Guillory, Spanish Lake Primary, Project: The Building Blocks of Learning
  • Jané Gabriel, Gonzales Primary School, Project: Eureka Math Manipulatives
  • Bess Melancon, St. Amant High School, Project: Career Confidence & Community Connections
  • Eric Brownfield, East Ascension High School, Project: Breakout EDU, It’s Time for Something Different
  • Brooke Todd, Dutchtown Middle School, Project: Stock the Lab
  • Roxie Ducote, Gonzales Primary School, Project: Adventure Bears
  • Tanya Painter, Pecan Grove Primary, Project: Hear Me Out!

