Communications provider Eatel Corp. awarded $500 “Reach a Kid, Teach a Kid” to 10 Ascension Parish educators during a ceremony Oct. 18. Applicants were encouraged to create innovative methods of teaching that are designed to engage their students.
The 2018 grant winners are:
- Alycia Patty, Dutchtown Primary School, Project: Classroom Corner
- Carla Babin, Gonzales Middle School, Project: Innovative & Sensory Arts
- Amy Roddy, Lake Elementary School, Project: Math Counts
- Melanie Guillory, Spanish Lake Primary, Project: The Building Blocks of Learning
- Jané Gabriel, Gonzales Primary School, Project: Eureka Math Manipulatives
- Bess Melancon, St. Amant High School, Project: Career Confidence & Community Connections
- Eric Brownfield, East Ascension High School, Project: Breakout EDU, It’s Time for Something Different
- Brooke Todd, Dutchtown Middle School, Project: Stock the Lab
- Roxie Ducote, Gonzales Primary School, Project: Adventure Bears
- Tanya Painter, Pecan Grove Primary, Project: Hear Me Out!