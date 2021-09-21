Gonzales cancels events
Mayor Barney Arceneaux is canceling his annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for Nov. 9, and the annual city of Gonzales Senior Citizens Christmas party, scheduled for Dec. 14.
“After consulting with our medical professionals and other elected officials, I have decided to cancel these events due to the present public health concerns,” Arceneaux said.
Arceneaux said he hopes “we can return to these and other gatherings next year.”
ACT/SAT test prep workshop
The Ascension Parish Library is helping students learn how to access free ACT and SAT online practice tests, write a strong application essay and receive homework help, all through the library’s databases. Printed resources available to help improve test scores and how to apply for scholarships will also be explored.
An ACT and SAT test prep workshop for college-bound students will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. A second session will be held at 11:30 a.m. to accommodate anticipated audiences. This additional session will feature the same material.
The program is designed for teens in grades 10—12. Registration is required and space is limited. Interested students should register by calling (225) 647-3955. Masks may be required.
Verify before heading out
As COVID-19 continues to impact the area, many events are being canceled or moved to a virtual program.
We're listing planned events, but be aware that anything could get canceled. Call or visit websites to verify the event will be held.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.