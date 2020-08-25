The East Ascension Spartans did not finish the 2019 football season as planned, after losing to Ruston in the second round of the 5A playoffs. The team goal for this season is to win a state championship.
Coach Darnell Lee begins his fifth season as the head coach and with so many unknowns heading into an abbreviated season, much is left to ponder. “Like most teams, we did not have a spring, 7 on 7 workouts or a normal off-season, these are the times we are in," Lee said.
The Spartans were 9-3 last season and lost some key players, talented guys that are now preparing for college football. Wide receivers Jyrin Johnson (Texas Southern) and Steven McBride (Kansas) will certainly be missed on offense, as well as quarterback Cameron Jones.
Returning to lead the Spartan offense at the skill positions are quarterback Kullen Wheat, running back Kendall Washington, H-back Jaquel Mack and wide receivers Navell Chopin, Troy Dunn and Jordan Goodlow. Add in running back Walter Samuel and athlete Kael Babin to an already explosive offense. That group of names will certainly keep a defensive coordinator up all night trying to devise a plan to slow them down.
“A definite strength of our team will be on the offensive line to protect our QB and open holes for our skilled guys,” said Lee.
The offensive line will be physical and big. Projected starters include Dez’Mond Schuster (6’5 300), Gavin Soniat (6’1 295), Marcus Banks (6’1 295), Nico Williams (6’4 265) and Jayven Richardson (6’6 255). That’s an average of 282 pounds across the front.
Ethan Bagwell was the punter last season and has graduated, Evan Kern will handle those duties. Logan Kern returns as the kicker and is solid.
Defense wins championships is a slogan we always hear when it comes to football, if that is the case, then the Spartans are in great shape heading into 2020. Gone from last years defense is Javon Carter (Grambling) and DaJon Jones (Dodge City CC). The defense is loaded with pieces that have the potential to form a very good defense. The defensive line returns Ashton Milton (320), Demarcus Ester (295) and Jerrell Boykins (290). Boykins is listed as a 3-star recruit that has several colleges hoping he commits to them.
“We have experience returning on this defense and it starts up front, the defensive line is a strength,” the coach said.
The linebackers include Blake Thompson, Rionte Jones, Marcellus Taylor and Brenton Ragusa. A solid group of linebackers that can run and tackle in space. Jones returns as the leading tackler. The secondary has talent but several new faces and names. “We have some youth in the secondary, they are talented players,” Lee said.
Justin Walker, Jalen McBride, Antwon Foster and Rashaad Barnes are the projected starters. Due to the season beginning later, we will all miss out on a great week 1 and 2 matchup, the Spartans were set to play Zachary and Haughton respectively. One thing about the Spartans, they don’t shy away from competition. Non-district games against Warren Easton and St. Charles will prepare the Spartans for arguably the toughest district in 5A. District 5-5A includes Catholic, McKinley and Woodlawn plus rivals Dutchtown and St. Amant.
The Spartans have all the makings for a championship run, following the lead of their head coach will be vital in achieving the ultimate goal in 2020, a state championship.