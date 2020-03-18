Up to 36 young entrepreneurs, ages 6 to 14, will promote their products and services during the Children's Business Fair of Gonzales, from 9 a.m. to noon April 18 at First United Methodist Church, 224 W. Constitution St. Children who would like to participate should apply at childrensbusinessfair.org/gonzales-la.
Kids will create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers; parental participation is strictly forbidden.
Awards will be presented in each of four age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-14) for highest business potential, most original business idea and best presentation/creativity.
This event is hosted by 3Donationz with the help of volunteers. The student-run organization consists of talented students from Gonzales Middle and Dutchtown Middle schools. The nonprofit group teaches peers about the value of honoring others through respect, creating 3D designs they market and sell for various charities each month.
The Children’s Business Fair is sponsored by Acton Academy and the Acton School of Business, with the support of donors and volunteers.