Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 11-15:
CIVIL SUITS
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Tara Johnson, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Tristan Eugene, forfeiture/seizure.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing and Corp. v. Dominic Jermaine Stovall and Tiffany M. Rheams Stovall, executory process.
Citibank NA v. Alysha D. Terry, open account.
Safeway Insurance Co. of Louisiana v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Sarah L. Weber, subrogation.
Safeway Insurance Co. of Louisiana and Jonathan Rainey v. Brandy Lewis, subrogation.
Twinda A. Tasker v. Bryan Lee McCabe, Bmc Trucking LLC and Great West Casualty Co., damages.
Chandlers Parts and Service Inc. v. Sammys LLC, Sammys of Prairieville LLC, SCC of Baton Rouge LLC and Sammys Holdings LLC, discovery.
Citibank NA v. Paul R. Kelly, open account.
Leon Hargrove Sr. v. James Marcus Jarell and USAA Insurance Co., damages.
Brooks Lisa Lewis v. Wal Mart Stores Inc. and Jennifer Mott, damages.
Gail Leboeuf v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co. and Christopher L. Dunbar, damages.
Kaylen Guitreau v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co., Kelly Monroe and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Permanent General Assurance Corp v. Fernando Naya, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Gail R. Kenner, monies due.
Laci Murphy v. Mark A. Nelson and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Donnie Bh Scott v. John P. Wade, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Tyson Thompson v. James W. Byrd and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Dana L. Galbreath v. Axis Insurance Co., James M. Nichols and Daigles Auto & Body Repairs LLC, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Faydra Brown Morris and Rodney D. Morris, executory process.
Dionne Christy and Demond Chatman v. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., Jeff Sheriff Wiley, Ascension Parish Sheriff office, Lionel Franklin Jr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Pine Belt Oil Co. v. Walter Cooley and Tammy Cooley, letters of rogatory.
Herman Populars Jr. v. Trimac Transportation Inc, damages.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Oral H. Johnson, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Guillermo G. Rodriguez, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Karen Wellslandry, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Blanc John N. Le, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gaynell M. Joseph, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Derrick Thymes, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Angele L. Abington, open account.
State Farm Mutual Automobile and Insurance Co. v. Kenneth McCroskey, and the State of Louisiana, through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, damages.
EFCU Financial Federal Credit Union v. Chad Anthony Duplessis and Jennifer Marie Templet, promissory note.
Karen K. Scott v. Geico Insurance Co. and Welsey Chatagnier, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mitchell Miller and Belinda Miller, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Janice Garza and Stephanie Moore, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gabrielle Pearley, contract.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Eric Falgout, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Joelle L. Aucoin and Biondolillo Joelle aka, open account.
American Express Nationalbank v. Charles Wilson and Gas Analytical dba, open account.
Brian K. Gordon and Tammy Gordon v. Greenwich Insurance Co., KAG Merchant Gas Group LLC, Kirk A. Berry and Oneil J. Larkins, damages.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Mary Sanchez, open account.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Robert B. Vitale aka Robert Vitale, executory process.
Robert Mejia v. Brandon Lee Castjohn, Jerrod Jones, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., State Farm General Insurance Co., Jashon Phillip Lambert, Lionel A. Lambert and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jennifer Brown aka Jennifer Eileen Brown, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Roxianna Crawford v. Alan Crawford, divorce.
Deven Shane Clark v. Miranda Miller Clark, divorce.
Rebecca Lou Jennings v. Mark Jennings Ivan, divorce.
Lindsey Scott v. Sonja Scott, divorce.
Stephen Russell Adams v. Lyndsy A. Pope Adams, divorce.
Luther M. Greer v. Shannon N. Greer, divorce.
Kavina Turner v. Ravon Miller, divorce.
Carl Lee Davis v. April Taylor Davis, divorce.
Theresa Jacks Brock v. Jeremy Wayne Brock, divorce.
William Lee Jones v. Elizabeth Hebert Jones, divorce.
Alysha Noel Mills v. Kory Mills, divorce.
Johnny Armstrong v. Nedra Marie Armstrong, divorce.
Dasha Reed Johnson v. Kevin E. Johnson Jr., divorce.
Ronnie Gasper v. Kimberly Gasper, divorce.
Leah Arceneaux v. Bryan Arceneaux, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Virginia Cedotal Crocker
Succession of Eleanor T. Coberly
Succession of Sam Joseph Guedry
Succession of Beverly Ann Deal Waters
Succession of Augusta Diggs
Succession of Linda A. Lemanski
Succession of Ruth Kuhn Ferguson