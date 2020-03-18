Know where to go for the latest on coronavirus
Schools update
Ascension Public Schools have issued several updates about school related issues.
David Alexander, superintendent of Ascension Public Schools, said, “We have created a special page on our website, www.apsb.org/COVID-19, that will serve as the official hub for information about our school district's response. This page will be frequently updated with resources and instructions for learning, as available.”
Information now available on the page includes temporary education plans for primary, middle and high schools; downloadable student handouts for pre-K through fifth grades; information about internet access for students; and frequently asked questions.
Ascension Public Schools is offering free curbside meal pickup for all students every weekday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Pickup locations will be at Donaldsonville High, Dutchtown High, East Ascension High and St. Amant High schools. Hot lunches and prepackaged breakfasts will be distributed at each high school to any child. Walk-up service is also available, but proper social distancing must be maintained.
A news release said all fifth through twelfth graders already bring computing devices home and that is expanding to all third and fourth graders. Instructions are coming to tell third- through -12th-grade students how to communicate with teachers online and complete assignments.
Preschool through second graders will receive assignment packets to complete at home.
A release also said the district intends to honor the previously scheduled Easter holidays for students and staff.
Veterans events postponed
The following events have been canceled for the following dates and will be rescheduled once the threat of the spread of COVID-19 has passed.
- The American Legion Indoor Garage Sale scheduled for March 19-21st at Gautreau-Williams Post 81 in Gonzales has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
- The March 24 Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans to be held at Donaldsonville Library has been postponed by Ascension Parish Library.
- The March 28 Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans to be held at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park has been postponed by the Park Foundation in accordance with Parish and State guidelines.
Contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124 or msgwhitney@outlook.com.
Events and hours modifications
- Tanger Outlet Mall has modified its hours. It will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Individual retailer store hours may vary.
- The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has postponed all public events through April.
- The Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club annual shows set for Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on March 21 have been canceled.
- The annual Project River Cleanup anti-litter event scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
- The April 4 hazardous waste drop off day has been canceled but may be rescheduled.
- The Gonzales Garden Club Annual Floral Design and Horticultural Exhibit at the Gonzales Branch library has been canceled.
- Sheriff Bobby Webre announced the Ascension Parish Jail has halted contact visits until further notice. Visitors may still visit inmates through video visitation and visitation through glass partitions.
Check information for your event and facebook.com/AscensionGov/ to find updated information about closings.