Donaldsonville — A new gate is protecting generations of the descendants of Joseph Landry in a tomb dating back to 1845.
Behind the gate are the remains of an unknown number of descendants of Joseph Landry, who was born in 1752 in Grand Pre Nova Scotia and was among the Acadians deported by the British in 1755, Landry family descendants say.
The large tomb is a noticeable monument in the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery in Donaldsonville. It's more than 20 feet tall and was designed by James Dalkin, who also designed the Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
The structure shows the signs of its age, with cracked and crumbling limestone walls and pillars and vines twisting around its exterior. And inside are broken slabs and front plaques that hold the family's remains.
It's a sight that is hard for family member Margaret Canella to witness. Canella visited the tomb in February and noticed vandals had damaged the gate and apparently attempted to remove a coffin, but were unsuccessful.
Raymond Templet, with the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, said the cemetery was planning to board up the tomb to prevent anyone else from creating any damage.
He said he believes young vandals "got more than they bargained for" when they tried to remove one of the heavy, concrete vaults. No remains were damaged, Templet said. While vandalism is not a problem, Templet said, the cemetery tries to do whatever they can to protect the aging tombs on the property.
The Landry foundation hired Gary Hart and Ben Deshotel to create a replica of the previous gate, which was installed in November. Hart and Deshotel are blacksmiths who do hand-forged iron work for Hart's company Atelier Chaudoir.
While the gate solved one problem, more work is needed at the Landry tomb, Canella said. The foundation depleted its funds replacing the gate and is looking at way to raise money to complete a long list of repairs.
The family is not sure who is buried in the tomb except for Joseph Landry and his wife, Anne Bujol and their son Trasamond, who served as the state's first lieutenant governor after the Constitution of 1845. Joseph Landry served as a Louisiana senator and representative.
The tomb, which towers over most of the other aboveground structures in the cemetery, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It sits next to a tomb dedicated to Civil War soldiers.
The aging stone name plaques, some written in French, are difficult to read, and many lie broken on the ground.
For more information on the foundation, visit www.landryfoundation.com. To donate to the nonprofit family foundation, write to: Landry Foundation, P.O. Box 682, Brusly, LA 70719.