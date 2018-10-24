THURSDAY
Public School
Chili cheese fries, pork and beans, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, strawberry cup, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, sweet potato, tossed salad, peach slices, wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Red beans and rice, chicken tenders, mustard greens, peach slices, buttermilk biscuit, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Tacos, corn, lettuce/cheese cup/salsa, orange wedges, graham cracker, juice, milk
Catholic School
Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, honeydew melon, cinnamon twist, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Pizza wedge choice, potato rounds, toss salad, baby carrots, ranch dressing, apple, juice, milk
Catholic School
Halloween menu: Ghoulish gumbo, raging rice, poltergeist potatoes, spiney salad, orange fruit fiesta, cupcake
NOV. 1
November menus not available.