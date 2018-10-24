THURSDAY

Public School

Chili cheese fries, pork and beans, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, strawberry cup, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, sweet potato, tossed salad, peach slices, wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

Red beans and rice, chicken tenders, mustard greens, peach slices, buttermilk biscuit, juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Tacos, corn, lettuce/cheese cup/salsa, orange wedges, graham cracker, juice, milk

Catholic School

Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, honeydew melon, cinnamon twist, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Pizza wedge choice, potato rounds, toss salad, baby carrots, ranch dressing, apple, juice, milk

Catholic School

Halloween menu: Ghoulish gumbo, raging rice, poltergeist potatoes, spiney salad, orange fruit fiesta, cupcake

NOV. 1

November menus not available.

