The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 27-Feb. 3:
Jan. 27
Freeman, Laurie: 9322 S. Hodgeson Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Scott, Jachai Jamarr: 5191 Hemingway Drive, Darrow; Age: 24; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
LeBlanc, Kary Paul: 10581 Martin Road, Gonzales; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation
Clements, Payton: 12376 Hackberry Lane, Geismar; Age: 27; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Rodgers, Mark James: 43271 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; state probation violation, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Travis, Carchell Tillman: 57616 Eli Craig St., Plaquemine; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Bernardez, Promise Dekell: 5400 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Jan. 28
Morgan, Laine Nicole: 17221 La. 44, Prairieville; Age: 41; deposit of driver's license, false certificates, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-second
Aubert, Travis Marcel: 1434 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Merritt, Megan Brianna: 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery
Cutno, Ronald: 1236 N. 46th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Templet, Jason M.: 17330 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 45; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam)
Abadie, David: 42425 Lena Road, Gonzales; Age: 59; failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile
Collins, Liliana Guadalupe: 16375 Pascal Drive, Prairieville; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery
Jan. 29
Holmes, Damien Terrell: 42378 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Berteau, Margo Elizabeth: 1006 Lilly St., LaPlace; Age: 39; second-degree battery, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Lewis, Myron J.: 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age: 25; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Thames, Clifton Allen: 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; parole violation
Morin, Beau James: 45214 Teddy Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 36; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Kelly, Donald R.: 200 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 60; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Dukes, Shana: 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Rodriguez, Garrett L.: 14126 J.D. Broussard Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bernardez, Promise Dekell: 5400 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 20; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Jan. 30
Millien Jr., Delveron: 11226 O.W. Brown Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; probation violation parish, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Saxon, Collin: 38522 La. 929, Prairieville; Age: 25; battery of a dating partner
Perez, Omar: no address; Age: 21; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, reckless operation
Munoz, Kennet: 10477 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 29; obscenity
Brunson, Darius: 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Everett Jr., Johnny D.: 39092 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; surety, parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jan. 31
Ealouis, Julieta Paula: 15169 Braud Road, Prairieville; Age: 37; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, cruelty to animals-simple, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), simple robbery
Lee, Briant: 3073 Brasset Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 59; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacobs, Trevielle: 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 20; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Gunter, Shelly: 2142 W. La. 30, No. 215, Gonzales; Age: 39; soliciting donations without permit
Tepole, Francisco Raymundo: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 41; hit-and-run driving
Feb. 1
Gautreau, Haley: 18110 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; Age: 28; insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer-in legal custody
Boutain, Colby: 151 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bougere, Michael J.: 115 Oakridge Ave. C, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary, theft less than $1,000
Gunter, Shelly: 2142 W La. 30, No. 215, Gonzales; Age: 39; bond revocation, soliciting donations without permit, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Stone, Brett Anthony: 728 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Terry Ann: address unknown, Baton Rouge; Age: 52; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Carter, Maci Marie: 166 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; careless operation (with accident), operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer
Bell Jr., Authur E.: 38364 Dixie Drive, Prairieville; Age: 62; reckless operation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Donaldson, Meranda Lynn: 10474 Acy Road, No. 56, St. Amant; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Helg, Eugene A.: 10474 Acy Road, No. 56, St. Amant; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, simple battery, false certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, simple burglary
Matherne, Michael McKinley: 459 Industrial Park Road, Hammond; Age: 46; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Lewis, Ebony: 3192 Lemanville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Stone, Lori Marie: 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant
Trepagnier III, Anthony C.: 108 Belle Alliance Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; no motor vehicle insurance, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, reckless operation, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Feb. 2
Alverez, Landarrius A.: 11081 Conner Road, Geismar; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery; strangulation, theft less than $1,000
Potter, Genia: 22984 Koto Road, Maurepas; Age: 56; possession of heroin, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Simon, Matthew P.: 39066 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; resisting an officer, violations of protective orders, false certificates, simple battery, battery of emergency room personnel or a healthcare provider, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), general speed law, flight from an officer, traffic-control signals
Geraci, Joseph J.: 15416 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 41; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (vehicle)