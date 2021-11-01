It’s week 10 of the high school football season, a week usually reserved for teams to play their biggest rivals. Well, there is arguably no bigger rivalry game than St. Amant heading to Burnside Avenue to play East Ascension.
St. Amant’s Gators (6-2) are coming off an emotional 21-14 win over Dutchtown on Friday, as they got to play on the school’s new turf field. The Spartans (5-2) are coming off a 45-6 victory over McKinley and get to unveil new turf on Burnside Avenue.
This series dates to 1979 and it's not just a football game. It includes a golf scramble, a cook-off, a shout-out/pep rally on Thursday night; there is not another rivalry game that can surpass what East Ascension and St. Amant provide. Houses could be divided for this game as well, with graduates of both schools marrying each other. Lines are drawn and bragging rights are on the line.
The Spartans have won five of their last six with their only loss coming to Catholic of Baton Rouge.
Coach Darnell Lee sees the confidence in his team growing each week. “We are getting better every week, the run game, passing game and eliminating big plays on defense. We are still looking to be more consistent on special teams, but the kids are working,” Lee said.
St. Amant started the year 5-0, but back-to-back losses to Woodlawn and Catholic forced the Gators to refocus for the Dutchtown game.
“Great team effort against Dutchtown, special team units controlled field position all night long. Our offense was efficient and turnover-free while our defense controlled their running game including Tennessee commitment, Dylan Sampson,” said Coach David Oliver.
Both coaches know the significance of this game and just how much it means to the community.
“EA is battle-tested with a tough early season schedule and they are playing their best football of the year, this will be a battle,” Oliver said.
“St. Amant is well-coached, and they have good players, Cole Poirrier has established himself as the leader of their team, they are solid in all phases,” Lee said.
This game will be full of big plays, momentum shifts and great players on both sides, each coach understands that and knows what to expect.
“This game will be decided in the trenches. We have to contain the QB and challenge the high percentage throws by them. We must have a balanced attack and special teams will be huge,” Lee said.
“I believe the kicking game and conversion downs will be very important. If we can win those categories, it gives us a good opportunity for victory,” Oliver said.
Big players step up in big games, and there are plenty of those in this game. The Spartans have been led by running back Walter Samuel (approaching 1,000 yards rushing) and quarterback Troy Dunn on offense. The offensive line is big and led by Jayven Richardson. The defense is fast and rallies to the ball. Rionte Jones is a man on the defensive line.
St. Amant runs everything through Poirrier; he makes great decisions with his arm and his legs, plus he is a weapon in the kicking game. Poirrier has thrown for over 1,600 yards and 20-plus touchdowns. One of his top targets is wide receiver Noah Louque. The Gator defense is led by linebacker Jax Melancon. They must be sound and tackle well this week.
Both teams have been road warriors all season with the Gators field being completed just in time for their week 9 matchup and homecoming.
“The field is beautiful, it was a great atmosphere for high school football, what a great night to be a gator,” Oliver said.
“Playing on the turf at home in week 10, it will be exciting, everyone is looking forward to tailgating at our own field, it will be an all-time high for the fans,” Lee said.
Neither coach will give any predictions on who will win. No bulletin board material will be needed anyway, this game is for bragging rights and playoff positioning.
If you plan to attend, arrive early, enjoy this game, and prepare for traffic delays as Burnside Avenue will be lit up Friday night. These two teams are worth the price of admission.
Roundup
Football
St. Amant (6-2) 21
Dutchtown 14
Next: at EA
Dutchtown (5-3) 14
St. Amant 21
Next: vs Catholic
East Ascension (5-2) 45
McKinley 6
Next: vs St Amant
Donaldsonville (4-4)22
Lutcher 49
Next: vs Berwick (at White Castle)
Ascension Catholic (6-1) 44
Ascension Christian 19
Next: at St John
Ascension Christian (2-6) 19
Ascension Catholic 44
Next: at East Iberville
Team of the week: St. Amant Gators
The Gators win over Dutchtown pushed them to No. 11 in the power rankings. Their rivalry game with East Ascension (No. 14) is set for Spartan stadium on Friday on its brand-new turf.
Cross-country
Cameron Bourgeois, of East Ascension, placed ninth overall at the Metro meet at Highland Park. His time was 15:57 on the 3-mile course. Peyton Bourgeois, of St. Amant, and Chase Walker, of Ascension Catholic, placed in the top 20 overall. Teams are preparing for the state cross-country championships in Natchitoches on Nov. 15-16.