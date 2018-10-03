The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Sept. 20-27:
Sept. 20
Rathe, James: 25, 43491 La. 42, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Walker, Tyrone: 46, 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, misdemeanor theft.
Gray, Kenji Leander: 36, 38361 Pierce Road, Gonzales, aggravated assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Trosclair, Wesley: 37, 17177 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Henry, Donald Ray: 53, 1136 E. Tiffani, Gonzales, filing or maintaining false public records.
Kraemer, Ryan: 44, 731 La. 307, Thibodaux, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Adrienne T.: 35, 13282 Rue Maison Blvd., Gonzales, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, fugitive-other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Cox, Gary Micheal: 23, 1120 Creole St., Belle Rose, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Telfair, Derrick: 40, 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, fugitive-other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Bryant, David: 49, 18427 Kay Road, Prairieville, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony theft, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Pitre, Caleb Michael: 31, 39058 Babin Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with intent to Distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Dungan, David N.: 43, 7233 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Letard, Joby Vaughn: 45, 10448 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Mouret, Tate J.: 2191 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, felony theft.
Sept. 21
Joseph, Keith A.: 47, 11066 Conner Road, Geismar, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court, obscenity.
Randolph Jr., Kris Kendrick: 28, 37113 White Road, No. 18, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
St. Pierre, Austin Joseph: 20, 20 Lasso Lane, St. Rose, possession of marijuana.
Blanchard, Gage Michael: 22, 136 Napoleon Ave., Napoleonville, possession of marijuana.
Armour, Michael Perry: 59, 191 E. 26th St., Reserve, home incarceration/violation, failure to appear in court.
Fassbender Sr., William Harold: 56, 45095 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Polozola, Joshua Michael: 33, 11070 Mead Road Apt., No. 1803, Baton Rouge, state probation violation.
Smith, Courtland: 24, 2636 Monroe Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Daigle, Drew Michael: 26, 39147 Parker Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, surety.
Foster, Deon Leonard: 40, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 5, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 50, 41034A Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 22
Craig, Furnell: 45, 13346 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Johnson, Ronald: 42, 39067 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer, speeding.
Ealem, Roy E.: 52, 123 First St., Donaldsonville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Guillot, Gage: 27, 18117 Pinehurst Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Richard, Gentry: 29, 110 Cresswell Drive, Scott, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, simple battery.
Jackson, Freddie: 55, 4000 Nathan Korman, Harvey, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jackson, Joelyn: 23, 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, pedestrians on highways or interstate highways.
Moore, Kelsie: 26, 14376 Gibson Road, Maurepas, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Choppin, Arthur Richard: 40, 6239 Tezcuco Court, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Brown, Tremekia Vaughn: 33, 5364 Hemingway Drive, Darrow, criminal conspiracy, unlawfully prescribing, distributing, dispensing, or assisting in illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substance.
Duet, Christian Jade: 22, 1544 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault, misdemeanor theft.
Alqasim, Samer: 25, 18027 Central Park Drive, misdemeanor theft.
Bartholomew, Rasheed: 23, 39151 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Sept. 23
Slagle, Lisa Anderson: 49, 4924 Burnt Oak Drive, Apt. 301, North Chesterfield, Virginia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brooks, Jason Christopher: 40, 2257 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Dangerfield, Megan: 38, 5704 S. Sunset Hill, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Soileau, Lucas Joseph: 38, 37313 La. 74, No. 153, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Phelps, Ryan C.: 37, 43497 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Famularo, Cody: 30, 166 Grover Barrett, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Marisco, Carley Rhea: 36, 37402 Dutchtown Crossing Ave., Gonzales, driver must be licensed, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
McMahon, Calvin: 37, 19449 Melissa Lane, Covington, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Sept. 24
Mitchell, Irving Bobby: 36, 16524 Shirleyville Road, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Williams, Lessle Eugene: 46, 12097 Amsterdam Ave., Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Riley, Catherine R.: 35, 38232 La. 621, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Baker, Brandon W.: 287 Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Clifton, Jason Andrew: 36, 6834 La. 1, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Waguespack, Adam M.: 32, 12479 C. Gautreau Road, Gonzales, possession of heroin.
Williams, Travis Nathaniel: 19, 6012 Grant Road, Napoleonville, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Taylor, Joya S.: 45, 1112 Shady Glen Drive, Baton Rouge, unlawful distribution, possession, or use of theft alarm deactivation devices, felony theft.
Barfield, Lashasta L.: 30, 387 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, unlawful distribution, possession, or use of theft alarm deactivation devices, felony theft.
Shiloh, Brenda B.: 57, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Lot 5, Gonzales, cruelty to animals/simple.
Reason, Bryan Tremaine: 41, 15288 Roy Rogers St., Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Lapage, John Paul: 43, 16065 Kirsten Drive, Prairieville, simple assault, misdemeanor theft.
Stokes, Gregory A.: 28, 13387 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Lewis, James: 65, 8230 Apple St., New Orleans, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Wise, Clifford Joseph: 38, 1305 E. Bayou St., No. 206, Donaldsonville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Berrones, Sonja: 53, 13024 Vermillion Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Melancon, Jordan L.: 25, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Harris, Casey Darnell: 24, 301 Memorial Drive, Donaldsonville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 25
Graham, Ivan Wess: 23, 12232 Martinez Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jackson, Jermaine Dushow: 39, 3292 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Matthews, Quincy Lee: 27, 5354 Banks St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ruffin, Byron: 24, 4640 Bartlow Lane, St. Gabriel, examination of applicants required/classes of license, reckless operation.
Prejean, Terry Joseph: 28, 38016 La. 22, Darrow, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, criminal conspiracy.
Lemon, Ronald: 39, 211 Pierre St., Plattenville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Abner Jr., John: 47, 13230 High Meadow Drive, Gonzales, felony theft.
Beckman, Jasun Derek: 30, address unavailable, French Settlement, parole violation.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 25, 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Babin, Dustin:38, 8232 Lark Drive, Sorrento, violations of protective orders.
Kirkland, Kim R.: 58, 8227 Cottonwood St., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hopkins, Rachel: 37, 43528 E. Shelbi Lane, Sorrento, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hull Jr., Armond Joseph: 36, 12190 Perry Babin Lane, St. Amant, state probation violation, four counts of violations of protective orders, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property.
Chatman, Justin: 30, 211 W. Second St., Donaldsonville, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Caballero, Keith Joseph: 60, 7435 S. La. 308, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Delrie, Chase: 34, 11098 Garrett Drive, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, negligent injuring.
Sept. 26
Green, Irvin: 20, 13222 English Rose Trail, Missouri City, Texas, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, simple escape/aggravated escape, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Miller, Jon Austin: 21, 9234 Gail Drive, Baton Rouge, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Poulos, Dominique Timbra'Joy: 20, 1319 Hunter Green Lane, Fresno, Texas, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lazo, Kevin Domenico: 23, 12399 Alex Kling Road, Geismar, Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Mullings, Stephen M.: 52, 602 N. Brown, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Darr, Christopher: 33, 16013 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville, driving on right side of road/exceptions, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Guitreau, Raylynn Madison: 21, 12399 Alex Kling Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bennett, Darien T.: 23, 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales, surety, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, second-degree battery, felony theft, simple battery, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Burton Jr., Bradley Alan: 26, 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 12, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Reynolds, Jimmy Lee: 32, 230 Robert Lewis Drive, Ferriday, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Close Jr., Charles R.: 61, 43201 Sycamore Bend, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 27
Riley, Semori Tristine: 25, 39004 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Foret, Gerald D.: 37, 1011 Monroe St., Donaldsonville, false certificates, traffic control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Guillot Jr., Kevin John: 32, 151 Rue De Kajun Road, Pierre Part, public intoxication.