The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated fall 2020 graduates in ceremonies over two days at various venues.

The university awarded 1,348 degrees this semester, including 1,038 bachelor’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees. The 291 master's degrees being conferred were the most in school history.

Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and University College were Dec. 8. Ceremonies for the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and the Graduate School on Dec. 9.

Most semesters, graduates are recognized at ceremonies for their respective colleges and at a general assembly at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies were held at outdoor venues, including Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees. No general assembly was held.

Graduates from the area include: 

Ascension Parish

BACCALAUREATE DEGREE

Business Administration

Shane Ross Detweiler

John Michael Smith

Engineering

Brandon Abbott

Liberal Arts

Taylor Elise Christy

Darcas Mahogany Deverteuil

Caitlyn Oriana Kelly

Shakyra M. Washington

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Kimberly Boudreaux

Taloria Lashae Crenshaw Bringier

Katelyn Michele Landry

University College

Linda Jean Perkins Melton

MASTER’S DEGREE

Arts

Kimberly Marie Rusk

Business Administration

Keith Monroe Blanchard

Joshua Richard Monsour

Lonnie Preston Shelton

Education

Brooklyn York

DOCTORAL DEGREE

Liberal Arts

Brittany Falcon Rutland

