The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated fall 2020 graduates in ceremonies over two days at various venues.
The university awarded 1,348 degrees this semester, including 1,038 bachelor’s degrees and 19 doctoral degrees. The 291 master's degrees being conferred were the most in school history.
Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and University College were Dec. 8. Ceremonies for the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and the Graduate School on Dec. 9.
Most semesters, graduates are recognized at ceremonies for their respective colleges and at a general assembly at the Cajundome. This semester, individual college ceremonies were held at outdoor venues, including Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park to ensure the health and safety of attendees. No general assembly was held.
Graduates from the area include:
Ascension Parish
BACCALAUREATE DEGREE
Business Administration
Shane Ross Detweiler
John Michael Smith
Engineering
Brandon Abbott
Liberal Arts
Taylor Elise Christy
Darcas Mahogany Deverteuil
Caitlyn Oriana Kelly
Shakyra M. Washington
Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Kimberly Boudreaux
Taloria Lashae Crenshaw Bringier
Katelyn Michele Landry
University College
Linda Jean Perkins Melton
MASTER’S DEGREE
Arts
Kimberly Marie Rusk
Business Administration
Keith Monroe Blanchard
Joshua Richard Monsour
Lonnie Preston Shelton
Education
Brooklyn York
DOCTORAL DEGREE
Liberal Arts
Brittany Falcon Rutland