A retired Lafourche Parish judge will handle court Friday for embattled Assumption Parish Judge Jessie LeBlanc, three days after authorities conducting a welfare check for worried family members found her driving outside Pensacola, Florida.
The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed Judge Jerome J. "Jerry" Barbera III, who retired from the bench in 2014 after more than 26 years, as judge pro tempore to handle LeBlanc's civil and family docket Friday in Donaldsonville.
Judge Jason Verdigets, chief judge of 23rd Judicial District Court, had requested that the Supreme Court appoint a temporary judge to serve on LeBlanc's behalf Friday. Justices approved the appointment in an order dated Wednesday.
LeBlanc, one of five judges in the 23rd JDC, has come under scrutiny after the disclosure of a long-standing personal relationship with the Assumption Parish chief sheriff's deputy, Bruce Prejean. The questions center on the nature of their relationship and whether it may have undermined the fair administration of justice for potentially hundreds of criminal defendants.
The three-parish state court encompasses Assumption, Ascension and St. James parishes. LeBlanc's office is based in Napoleonville, but she, like the other judges, rotate among the three parishes' courthouses to preside over criminal and civil cases.
In an interview Thursday, Verdigets declined to discuss the reason for his request of the Supreme Court.
"I can't comment on that right now," he said.
He said he wasn't sure yet about LeBlanc's status for future court dates, including those set for next week.
"Still waiting to hear on that," Verdigets said.
The Supreme Court order appointing Barbera only for Friday says the order won't deprive LeBlanc of her office.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said Tuesday evening that Prejean recently revealed that a relationship that had been just a friendship turned "intimate" after LeBlanc became a judge in 2012. Prosecutors say that potentially raises conflict-of-interest questions for hundreds of cases that have gone before her in Assumption Parish.
Those cases are being reviewed for Prejean's level of direct involvement. LeBlanc says she has a long-standing friendship with Prejean, who also initially said he and LeBlanc were just friends.
She accused him of being untruthful with the sheriff.
Tuesday, Ascension sheriff's deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check and find the judge because family members believed she was "under duress," that parish's sheriff has said. Ascension deputies were unable to find her in the parish. She was later found in Florida and returned home safely. The judge is from Gonzales and still lives in the area.
She wasn't in her office Thursday.