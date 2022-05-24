The Baton Rouge Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church recently announced appointments and retirements in the area.
In consultation with the Clergy Personnel Board, Bishop Michael Duca, announced the following appointments effective July 1.
The Rev. Joseph Vu, pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary in St. Amant, has requested and been granted a leave of absence from active ministry.
Also, the Rev. Phil Spano, pastor of Most Blessed Sacrament in Baton Rouge, will retire from active parish administration. He is from Donaldsonville.
Reassignment of religious clergy
The priests and deacons of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans) stationed in Hammond have been reassigned by their superior to other ministries outside of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. These priests and deacons include the Rev. Roberto Merced, OP, pastor of Holy Ghost in Hammond, the Rev. Cayet Mangiaracina, OP, parochial vicar of Holy Ghost in Hammond, the Rev. Michael O’Rourke, OP, chaplain of St. Albert the Great Student Center in Hammond, and Deacon Mauricio Salazar, OP, deacon assistant at Holy Ghost in Hammond. Their service will end June 30.
Pastor appointments
The Rev. Matthew Lorrain, pastor of St. John the Baptist in Brusly, is appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant.
Administrator appointments
The Rev. Jamin David, pastor of St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland in Albany, is appointed administrator of Holy Ghost in Hammond and St. Albert the Great Student Center in Hammond. He will retain his appointment as pastor of St. Margaret in Albany and his several diocesan responsibilities including his service as vicar general and moderator of the Curia. He will be relieved of his responsibilities as director of formation for the Permanent Diaconate.
Parochial vicar appointments
The Rev. Mathew Dunn, parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville, is appointed as parochial vicar of Holy Ghost in Hammond.
Diaconate appointments being ordained May 28
In consultation with the Vocations Office and the Clergy Personnel Board, Duca made the following appointments effective May 30:
Deacon Albert Blount is appointed as deacon assistant at Immaculate Conception in Denham Springs.
Deacon Joseph Bresowar is appointed as deacon assistant at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland in Albany.
Diaconate Appointments being ordained Aug. 13
In consultation with the Office of the Diaconate, the Office of Formation for the Permanent Diaconate, and the Clergy Personnel Board, Duca made the following appointments effective Aug. 15:
Deacon Ed Hanks is appointed as deacon assistant at St. Joseph in Ponchatoula with his assigned Ministry of Charity to serve as a volunteer chaplain at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond.
Deacon Randall Waguespack is appointed as deacon assistant at Holy Ghost in Hammond.
Other appointments
The Rev. Reuben Dykes is appointed secretary of the Evangelization Secretariat. Dykes will retain his assignment as pastor of Mater Dolorosa in Independence and dean of the Northeast Deanery. He will replace the Rev. Ryan Hallford as secretary of evangelization.
The Rev. Paul Gros is appointed director of formation for the Permanent Diaconate. He will replace the Rev. Jamin David who has served in this capacity for numerous years. Gros will be relieved of his assignment as chaplain of St. Thomas Aquinas Diocesan Regional High School in Hammond.