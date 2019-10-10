Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish was put on lockdown at noon Thursday for about an hour, after the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a potential threat there, later found to not be credible, the Sheriff's Office said.
After the Sheriff's Office got the 911 call, "the school immediately went into lockdown and deputies began to investigate the potential threat," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
"No threat was found to be credible," Webre said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we went into lockdown," Principal Carli Francois said in a statement Thursday, during the lockdown. "Law enforcement is on campus and we are all safe."
In a lockdown situtation, no one is allowed on or off the campus, the principal noted.