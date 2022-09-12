First responders joined residents Thursday morning to mark the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks in New York and other locations.
Ascension Parish Fire Protection District 1 hosted the ceremony at its headquarters in Gonzales.
"On this day, we remember the fallen," district Chair James E. LeBlanc said. "The innocent who lost their lives on that fateful morning. We remember the selfless act of saving countless more lives by giving up their own on Flight 93. We remember the heroes, the firefighters, EMS and police who ran into the wreckage to save who they could, knowing they may not and did not come back."
LeBlanc said Americans remember the countless service members "who have given their lives for this great country, and the ones who made it back home with their own demons.
"We are thankful on this day for our families, friends and neighbors who we can share this day and every day with," he said.
On Friday, Fire District 3 held a ceremony in Prairieville.
"We are here to honor those 2,977 lives claimed by the brutal attacks of Sept. 11, 2001: men and women who woke that day never anticipating an attack on their place of work or against this country; innocents who hailed from 90 nations and all walks of life; attackers perpetrating murder that fateful day," LeBlanc said.
But heroism and compassion were boundless on Sept. 11, LeBlanc said. Patriots from all backgrounds and all walks of life responded with speed, with courage and with compassion.
"In the aftermath of the attack, our service members, our nation rallied together as one," LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc said people gather on the anniversary of the attach each year to "remember the loss of so many in New York City, in a somber field in Pennsylvania, and in our Pentagon, and in many battles since — and some of those battles are still raging."