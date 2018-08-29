Spartans’ depth, competition apparent in new season
When you ask coach Darnell Lee about his football team, he uses an old adage: “Iron sharpens iron."
"The depth and competition is visible," Lee said, "and the kids push each other.”
Last season, the Spartans shared the district championship with rival St. Amant before losing a back-and-forth game with Live Oak in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
The Spartans return several key players on both sides of the ball, but the defense lost some key players. Linebacker Adrian Johnson and his 103 tackles have moved on, as have all-everything Jimel London (Arkansas Monticello) and defense back Adrian Bowie (Blinn CC). There are many options to replace those players, but the experience factor will be apparent at several positions.
On the defensive line, the Spartans return veteran defensive end Deshon Hall and nose guard Stanford Knockum. “Deshon has a motor that never stops and has committed to La Tech, while Stanford is a bull up front and is very strong,” Lee said. Damon McDonald is the new starter at the other end spot. The only linebacker returning is Derrick Smith, but the other three starters are talented. “Javon Carter, Da’Jon Jones and Jacolby Reed are good players that will step up for us," the coach said.
The secondary will be led by Jaqunn Mitchell, who has a knack for finding the ball. “Jaqunn has five interceptions with one returned for a TD. He is our leader back there,” Lee said. Other projected starters are Kydrius Follins, Tahj Ballard and Jalen Norman.
The Spartan offense is in good hands with three-year starter Jason Wakefield at quarterback. “Wakefield missed some of spring with a minor injury, (but) he will have the keys to the offense and he is starting for his third year,” Lee said. Wakefield threw for 1,419 yards and 12 touchdowns along with two touchdowns on the ground.
The Spartans must overcome the loss of London but have some weapons in running back Nick Massey and wide receivers Shaivonn Robinson, Jyrin Johnson, Armarius Williams and Markquell Stewart. “Those guys are playmakers with the ball in their hands,” Lee said.
The offensive line looks very strong, even after losing tackle Cameron Wire, who's at LSU this season. Ahmand Diggs, Isaac Redditt, Cooper Ducote, Brendon Wenzy and Falepule Alo combine for an average of nearly 300 pounds along the front. Lee called the offensive line a team strength that will be fun to watch.
Punter Kade Kernan returns after averaging nearly 35 yards a punt, with a long of 64 yards. The kicker's position lost a good one in Ryan Gremillion, and the role is as yet unfilled.
The Spartans return enough experience to go along with an abundance of young talent to be a factor in 5A. The district will be strong with Catholic, Dutchtown and longtime rival, St. Amant.
“We feel like our depth, returning experience and talent can enable us to compete at a high level,” said Lee. When asked what to expect when watching the Spartans, Lee said “passion and aggression.” Those two ingredients can make for an exciting football team — and a lesson in iron sharpening iron.
Last season: 9-3 District Champs (shared). Lost to Live Oak in the Regional round of the 5A playoffs
Offense: Spread
QB Jason Wakefield, Sr.
RB Nick Massey, Sr.
WR Shaivonn Robinson, Sr.
WR Jyrin Johnson, Jr.
WR Markquell Stewart, Sr.
WR Armarius Williams, Jr.
OT Ahmand Diggs, Sr.
OG Cooper Ducote, Sr.
C Falepule Alo, Jr.
OG Brendon Wenzy, Jr.
OT Isaac Redditt, Sr.
Defense: 3-4
DE Deshon Hall, Sr.
NG Stanford Knockum, Sr.
DE Damon McDonald, Sr.
LB Jacolby Reed, Sr.
LB Javon Carter, Jr.
LB Da’Jon Jones, Jr.
LB Derrick Smith, Sr.
DB Jaqunn Mitchell, Soph.
DB Jalen Norman, Sr.
DB Tahj Ballard, Sr.
DB Kydrius Follins, Jr.
Kicker: TBA
Punter: Kade Kernan
Strength: QB experience with playmakers and strong line play on both sides
Area to improve in: Overcoming key losses on defense
East Ascension
Coach: Darnell Lee (26-27)
2017: 9-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Jason Wakefield (6-0, 175, Sr.), *RB Nick Massey (5-9, 165, Sr.), *SE Shaivonn Robinson (6-1, 170, Sr.), SE Jyrin Johnson (6-0, 175, Jr.), *SE Markquell Stewart (5-11, 180, Sr.), SE Armarius Williams (5-8, 175, Jr.), *OT Ahmand Diggs (6-3, 295, Sr.), *OT Isaac Redditt (6-2, 300, Sr.), *C Falepule Alo (6-2, 330, Jr.), *OG Cooper Ducote (5-11, 275, Sr.), OG Brendon Wenzy (5-9, 358, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Deshon Hall (6-2, 250, Sr.), *DT Stanford Knockum (5-10, 305, Sr.), DE Damon McDonald (6-2, 225, Sr.), LB Jacolby Reed (5-10, 210, Sr.), LB Javon Carter (6-2, 225, Jr.), LB Da'Jon Jones (6-3, 210, Jr.), *LB Derrick Smith (5-9, 195, Sr.), *DB Jaqunn Mitchell (5-9, 175, So.), *DB Jalen Norman, 5-9, 178, Sr.), DB Tahj Ballard (5-9, 170, Sr.), DB Kydrius Follins (5-9, 185, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Lutcher
Sept. 7 at Parkview Baptist
Sept. 14 at Thibodaux
Sept. 21 Cecilia
Sept. 28 at St. Charles
Oct. 5 Dutchtown*
Oct. 12 at Broadmoor*
Oct. 19 Catholic-BR*
Oct. 26 at McKinley*
Nov. 2 St. Amant*
*--denotes district game