Shell Regional Lab Challenge winners received awards at the Ascension Parish School Board meeting on June 19. From left are Lake Elementary Principal Jeremy Muse, Lake Elementary teacher Jennifer Gautreau, East Ascension High Principal Traci McCorkle, East Ascension teacher Jaimie McQuarn, Shell Geismar General Manager Rhoman Hardy, Shell Geismar Community Relations Director Kevin Hardy, East Ascension teacher Daniel Lambert and Oak Grove Primary Principal Eve Frederic. Not pictured is Oak Grove Primary teacher Ashley Townsend.