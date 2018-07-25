Teachers from three Ascension public schools received awards from the Shell Regional Lab Challenge during the June 19 Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
East Ascension High School received $15,000 and Lake Elementary School and Oak Grove Primary School each received $10,000.
"Congratulations to our teachers and principals; I am blown away by the innovation in our classrooms,” Superintendent David Alexander said. “Here in Ascension public schools, we provide opportunities that are way beyond the Minimum Foundation Program, and it is the generosity of partners like Shell that allows us to go above and beyond. Shell is a true partner in education.”
Shell sponsored the competition, which was administered by the National Science Teachers Association. K-12 science teachers in school districts near Shell facilities presented lab enhancement proposals for the chance to win a school science lab makeover package.
Teachers named among the regional winners were Jennifer Gautreau, of Lake Elementary; Ashley Townsend, of Oak Grove Primary; and Jaimie McQuarn and Daniel Lambert, of East Ascension High. They advance to the national phase of the competition, where three grand prize winners will be selected.
The teachers also earn a chance to win an additional $5,000 of support to attend the National Science Teachers Association National Conference on Science Education, to held April 11-14 in St. Louis, Missouri. Grand prize winners and their principals will be honored during the Shell reception and Teacher Awards Gala held during the conference.
“We are extremely proud of this year’s regional winners. Their innovative approaches, creative ideas and unwavering commitment to give their very best to their students — and to society, as they engage and motivate the STEM leaders of tomorrow — is commendable and inspiring,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, director of Shell Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach. “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to partner with teachers to help in furthering quality science education in the classroom.”