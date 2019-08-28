AWAKEN Women's Retreat planned
Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville, will host the AWAKEN Women's Retreat Sept. 7.
Get off to a great start with a coffee social and move to contemporary worship featuring The Mid-City Church Worship Team from First UMC of Baton Rouge.
The Rev. Michelle Harris will present an energetic morning assembly followed by interactive small group sessions and activity. Lunch will be followed by the afternoon session. The day will end with a worship service. Child care is available. Register online at carpenterschapel.com. For more information, call (225) 622-1266.
Free dental services offered to military members
Every year, businesses across the United States join in Freedom Day USA, a national "Thank You Movement" for the members of our military and their immediate families, along with veterans.
Each business participant provides a thank-you gift in the form of free services, goods, discounts and other various offers. Locally, Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on Sept. 12 to present free dental care to those who serve the nation and their immediate family.
Military personnel and family members wishing to schedule an appointment may contact Main Street Dental Care at (225) 473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found at www.FreedomDayUSA.org.
Candidates announcement deadline set
The Ascension Advocate will publish campaign announcements for candidates vying for local or parish seats in the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Friday. Email announcements and a photograph to ascension@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Pelican Point to host candidates' forum
There will be a forum for candidates for Ascension Parish president and Ascension council member for District 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the Pelican Point Golf Club.
The candidates for parish president will answer preselected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 5 p.m. Clint Cointment, Ricky Diggs, Murphy Painter and Rick Webre are expected to attend.
The Parish Council District 2 candidates will answer preselected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 6 p.m. Candidates Bill Dawson and Joel Robert are expected to attend. The event is free, and everyone is welcome.
Candidate's forums at senior centers
Ascension Council on Aging Inc. is holding two forums for candidates at its senior centers in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
The first forum begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Donaldsonville Senior Center, 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville. The second forum is planned at the Gonzales Senior Center, 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.
All candidates for parish president, parish council, sheriff, state senate District 2 and state representative districts 58 and 88 have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature.