Ascension Catholic defeats Ascension Christian 6-5 Advocate staff report Apr 24, 2019 - 2:00 pm On Senior Night at Lawrence 'La La' Regira Field in Donaldsonville, Ascension Catholic senior Mason Zeringue celebrates with teammates after launching a walk-off home run. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH Ascension Christian players gather around home plate to celebrate a home run during a recent game against Ascension Catholic. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH Seniors John Broussard and John Mire congratulate fellow senior Mason Zeringue after hitting the game-winning home run in Ascension Catholic's 6-5 defeat of Ascension Christian. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH Ascension Catholic head coach Todd Landry chats with his son, senior Andrew Landry, in the dugout. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH Senior Hunter Walker hurls a pitch late in the game in Ascension Catholic's 6-5 defeat of Ascension Christian. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH Ascension Catholic defeated Ascension Christian 6-5 on April 17 at Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville. The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs finished second in District 6-1A and head to the playoffs as the second seed.