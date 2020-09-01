Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Aug. 3-7:
CIVIL SUITS
Glen Earl Burmaster v. Toby James Aucoin, Amy Erwin Aucoin, Auto Club Family Insurance Co., Automobile Club Inter Insurance Exchange and Liberty Personal Insurance Co., damages.
Winston Joseph Doussan v. FCA Us LLC and BR Automotive Sellers LLC, redhibition.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jordan Gautier, Shane Gautier aka Shane Gautier Jr., contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. James E. Belleau Jr., open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank v. Thera Chambers, open account.
Stacey Raven v. GoAuto Insurance Co., Melanie Patrick, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. UM and Chenell Prater, damages.
Clifton Butler v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Ethan A. Miller and Texas County Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Chris P. Jackson aka Christopher Paul Jackson, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Elisha M. Pridgen aka Elisha Marie Pridgen, promissory note.
Raphael Spriggs v. Myles Doherty and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Judy Billings v. Charles Stafford and Sonya Stafford, promissory action.
Anthony Fassino, Albert Montgomery and Stephen Landry v. Nova Chemicals Olefins LLC and Scott Gary Kay, damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christy Ayo, open account.
Anthony Feduccia v. Larry Santino Dragna, United Parcel Service Inc and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., damages.
TD Auto Finance LLC v. Shirley M. Henry, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Barbara S. Mitchell and Craig Duplessis, executory process.
Properties Gonzales Limited Revenue v. Talk Mobile Inc., breach of contract.
Myles S. Doherty v. Raphael J. Spriggs and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Richard Roche v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Elizabeth Boyd, damages.
Acie Kelley v. Bel Air Hotels LLC dba Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott, miscellaneous.
Craig S. Lyons v. State of Louisiana Department Public Safety and Control and Driver Improvement License, judicial review.
Louisiana State of Department Transportation & Development v. Derrick J. Miller, Roy Lewis and Go Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Sharon Woods Day Jackson and Tyrone Jackson v. Shelby K. Williams Jr., Enterprise FM Trust, HMT LLC and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Allen Joseph Landry v. Victoria Gale Laney Landry, divorce.
Michelle D. Rose Donaldson v. Daniel Joseph Donaldson, divorce.
James Michael Sanford v. Marion Tidwell Sanford, divorce.
Theresa C. Irwin v. Thomas J. Smith, divorce.
Alisha Sheppard v. Deshawn Sheppard, divorce.
Meridith Whitaker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jessica Redburn, child support.
Brelle Ford, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joel Cooks, child support.
Ontrea Spriggs v. Tynesha Denise A. Spriggs, divorce.
Lakaia Storks v. Tiran Storks, divorce.
Lucas A. Reiners v. Abigail E. Reiners, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Whitney J. Ledet Jr.
Succession of Alvin Joseph Breaux, Janelle J. Breaux
Succession of Thomas Richard Fennelly Jr.
Succession of Lillis Capone Noel
Succession of Ellsworth John Alexander
Succession of Mary Earlene V. Guidry
Succession of Albert Jarreau Jr.
Succession of Margaret Courville Manuel