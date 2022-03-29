Court cases filed in Ascension Parish March 7-11:
CIVIL SUITS
Louisiana State of Department Tans v. Litel Explorations LLC, expropriation.
Lomus Maureen v. Kevin Matute, Martha Miranda and County Mutual Insurance Co. Infinity, damages.
Deoraj Durgapersad v. Gregory Paul Josey and Progressive Security Insurance Co, damages.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Joseph Stanley, executory judgment.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Charles Sajna, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James R. Brown, contract.
Stephen (on behalf of) Carbo, Cara C. (on behalf of) Carbo v. Clear Blue Insurance Co., RPM Delivery Service LLC, Amazon Logistics Inc. and Johnson Curdarius Phshawn, damages.
Phh Mortgage Corp. v. Allison Marie Wait Hope aka Allison Marie Wait aka Allison Marie Hope and Frank Christopher Hope, executory process.
Austin Obannon v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Melissa Bejar v. Rodd Road Village Ascension LLC, Leanna Racher Brock and Roddy Road Village Mobile Home Park, declaratory judgment.
Reagan Phelps and Jackie Scott v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Louisiana, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, RPM Pizza LLC and Samuel Smith, damages.
Bart D. Bourgeois, Brent David Bourgeois and Bridget Bourgeois Boudreaux v. Trust, trust.
Alison Pulliam and Jon Pulliam v. United States Automobile Association dba USAA, damages.
Ross Hebert, Jace Hebert and Rhett Judice v. Holdings Lp Bridgeline, Cased Hole Snubbing Services LLC, WSP USA Inc., Chad Broussard, Bryan Ledet and Kevin Cook, damages.
VW Credit Inc. v. Kahlie Lynn Aucoin, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Chelsea M. Hampton, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Lenard N. Cutforth, executory process.
Rocket Mortgage LLC, Quicken Loans LLC and Quicken Loans Inc. v. Judith Ann Neuwald AKA/SUC Judith Ann Neuwald aka Judith A. Neuwald aka Judith Neuwald aka Judith Anderson Neuwald, Reinhard J. Neuwald aka Reinhard Neuwald, Ronald Jeffrey Neuwald aka Ronald J. Neuwald aka Ronald Neuwald, Jeffrey Scott Neuwald aka Jeffrey S. Neuwald aka Jeffrey Neuwald, executory process.
Marcia Dickerson v. Scott McDuffie, Richard McDuffie, USAA Insurance Agency Inc., Travelers Distribution Alliance Inc., Doe Entities 1 through 5 John and Doe Persons 1 through 5, John, damages.
B1bank v. Kiley P. Cedotal, promissory note.
FAMILY SUITS
Corban Julius Ray Jr. v. Melissa Snyder Corban, divorce.
Randall Philip Haddad v. Dara Lynn Dayton, paternity.
Jamilyn Ramirez Johnson v. David P. Johnson, divorce.
Jerrod Vincent Couvillion v. Annette M. Keller Couvillion, divorce.
Neuris Cabrera v. Engels Marte, divorce.
Cordreka Corlynn Baptiste v. William Blake Porter, divorce.
Thomas Laborde v. Blair Junot, paternity.
Christopher D. Bonneval v. Holly Roddy Bonneval, divorce.
Tamara Diane Lagarde v. Darryl Lagarde, divorce.
Stacie E. Templet Sanford v. Todd Christopher Sanford, divorce.
James J. Colvin v. Kimberly C. Colvin, divorce.
Aerial Stewart, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Deidrick Moore, child support.
Yasmin Redditt, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jawayne Doyle, child support.
Whitley Starks, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Karaz Stanley Sr., child support.
Renee LeBlanc, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lance McCall, child support.
Lennon Arceneaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Draven Duncan, child support.
Candice M. Presley v. Brian L. Presley, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Martin Wayne Leggion
Succession of Laura Oubre Schexnayder
Succession of Joseph Rudolph Farmer Sr.
Succession of Shantaben S. Oza
Succession of Gordon Thomas Nickens