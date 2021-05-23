On May 7, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason G. Ard, of Springfield, has been reappointed, and Police Chief Louis B. Layrisson, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the Council on Peace Officer Standards and Training.
The Council on Peace Officer Standards and Training is responsible for developing and evaluating the curriculum of mandatory basic training courses for municipal officers, deputy sheriffs, State Police, wildlife agents and all other persons commissioned as peace officers, defined by state law.
Alliece G. Cole, of Prairieville, has been appointed, and Michelle N. Johnson, of Denham Springs, has been reappointed to the Human Trafficking Prevention Commission Advisory Board.
Cole is the director of Anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives for HP Serve and will serve as an individual with expertise in advocacy for adult victims of human trafficking.
Johnson is a peer-to-peer adviser for HP Serve and will serve as an adult survivor of human trafficking.
The purpose of the commission is to assist state and local leaders in developing and coordinating human trafficking prevention programs; to identify gaps in prevention and intervention services; to conduct a continuing comprehensive review of all existing public and private human trafficking programs; to increase coordination among public and private programs to strengthen prevention and intervention services; and ultimately, to make recommendations with respect to human trafficking prevention and intervention.
Trion P. Horgan, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Drug and Device Distributors. Horgan is operations manager at Stryker Orthopedics and will serve as a representative of the Louisiana Association of Wholesale Drug Distributors.
The Louisiana Board of Drug and Device Distributors issues licenses for and regulates the distribution of legend drugs and legend devices by distributors within and into the state of Louisiana in order to safeguard life and health and to promote the public welfare.
Police Chief Michael P. Kazerooni, of Kentwood, has been appointed to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. Kazerooni will serve at-large.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is responsible for developing and administering the state's traffic safety program by cooperating with the federal government and other entities for the purpose of highway safety; preparing highway safety plans; studying, evaluating and preparing statistics regarding motor vehicle crashes, injuries and deaths; and obtaining federal funds for use within the state for highway safety purposes.